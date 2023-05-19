New DeForest Police Foundation kicks off with K9 fund campaign

A new effort is underway to create a fund for a DeForest Police Department K9 program, along with future community and public safety projects.
A group of citizens have formed a DeForest Police Foundation, a nonprofit to raise funds, filling some of the department’s budgetary gaps, according to one of the foundation’s founders, Jeff Unger.
“We are to be community partners in helping the police department to build a strong, vibrant organization,” Unger said. “Our intent is to have the K9 program as one of our goals so we can help get this off the ground.”
Unger was part of the DeForest Police Citizen’s Academy in 2015 when he learned of the department’s goals at the time, he said. One more attainable goal was to recruit more women officers; the other was to start a K9 patrol, something Chief James Olson lacked funding for, Unger said.
The foundation is composed of a diverse membership including senior military officers, community leaders, attorneys and others, Unger said. Those members will consider requests from the police department, with an established criteria of appropriate items for the fund, he added.
“We’re there to help maintain police services and provide value-added projects that tight budgets don’t support,” he said.
Since the fundraising began in early 2023, already Kwik Trip and a private citizen have contributed, Unger said, and the nonprofit has raised over $15,000.
He estimated $100,000 in start-up costs are needed for the special squad car, training and other necessities. Funds will also be needed for dog food, veterinary bills and other supplies.
Chief Olson said the department is researching K9 programs, and he believes a Belgian malinois or German shepherd would be good breeds based on temperament and training.
The dog would be used to patrol, to track suspects, and sniff out narcotics. It would also be used to protect its handler, Olson said, adding that community members would have a chance to get to know the K9, too.
“We want the community to interact and meet the dog, and offer demonstrations for school groups. It shouldn’t be a scary thing,” Olson said.
He believes several officers currently in the department would be interested in training with a K9 to become its handler.
Anyone interested in learning more about the DeForest Police Foundation can contact Unger via email at junger@tds.net.
National Police Week May 14-20In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.
Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
EMS: Where Emergency Care Begins
May 21-27 is the 49th annual National EMS Week. In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities. This year’s theme is EMS: Where Emergency Care Begins.
The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians partners with the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) to lead annual EMS Week activities. The week celebrates and recognizes the important work Emergency Medical Service practitioners provide in communities throughout the United States.
The NAEMT website notes theme days for the week, as follows: