The Terraces at Windsor Crossing development held a grand opening for Phase II of its three-phased project on Aug. 2.
The overall project began in early 2018, with Phase I completed in December of that year.
“We started in January 2018 and wanted to start the next phase when Phase I was stabilized,” said Ron Henshue, Director of Operations for Forward Development Group. He added that it took one year for that first phase to stabilize with tenants, which brought the timeline to the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020.
Shortly after that, the COVID-19 pandemic began, delaying the development’s schedule — much like everything else.
Henshue noted that there was still a high demand for multi-family style homes in the area, so Phase II eventually continued construction in February 2021. Each of the first two phases incorporated a pair buildings apiece to the overall development. There were 88 units in the first phase and 92 in the most recent phase.
“I’m pleased with how we moved along,” Henshue said. He was joined with other members of FDG, along with others involved in the construction and investors, for an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at one of the two buildings completed in Phase II. Founder/Owner of FDG Dave Jenkins also participated in the ribbon-cutting, along with President and CEO of Little Creek Management Adam Frey and Co-Owner of Weiser Brothers General Contractor, Inc. Jeff Weiser. Little Creek Management oversees all operations within the buildings, while Weiser handled the construction of the development.
On April 18, 2019, the Windsor Village Board rejected a concept plan of Phase II of the project due to the lack of certain amenities and concerns with parking. So it was back to the drawing board for those at Forward Development Group.
Then in mid-2021, the Village Board would go on to approve the addition of a pool to the complex, with still plenty of green space remaining. There will be ample parking outside all five buildings, plus each building will have an underground parking area.
Phase II included certain amenities like a pool area, grilling area, outdoor fireplace and a larger fitness center. Phase I also included a fitness center, to which Henshue said it would remain in that building. All residents of the five buildings will have access to the pool and the Phase II fitness center.
In comparison to the first phase, Phase II took just six months to stabilize with tenants — half the time of Phase I.
Also, due to rising costs, construction for Phase II of the project came in at $1 million more than Phase I, Henshue said. He added that the final Phase III construction costs could be even higher.
The final phase of the project will have one building added to the development, with 48 units, bringing the five-building total to 228 — which is the amount the Windsor Village Board approved.
Henshue said that all 88 units in Phase I have been occupied for the last year, with no turnover, and that nearly 70 of the 92 units in Phase II have already been leased out. The final building should be completed by December, according to Henshue.