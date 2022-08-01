Detour

In this image posted on the Village of DeForest's Facebook page, it shows the suggested detour to avoid the stretch of River Road that will be closed until Sept. 1

 Contributed photo

Starting Monday, Aug. 1, a portion of River Road in DeForest will be closed for installation of utilities.

The stretch of road to be closed will be between the ABS Global facility and Little University of Vienna, but not affect the entrances to either business.