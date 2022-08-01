featured hot Road Closure Portion of River Road in DeForest to be closed until Sept. 1 Aug 1, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In this image posted on the Village of DeForest's Facebook page, it shows the suggested detour to avoid the stretch of River Road that will be closed until Sept. 1 Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Starting Monday, Aug. 1, a portion of River Road in DeForest will be closed for installation of utilities.The stretch of road to be closed will be between the ABS Global facility and Little University of Vienna, but not affect the entrances to either business.The village anticipates the closure to last until Sept. 1.For traffic that normally travels north on River Road, the detour provided will be to use Innovation Drive to County Highway CV to South Street and then accessing River Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest's Heritage Gardens plat at Erickson Farms takes step forward Windsor to begin design of Phase 1 for Municipal Campus project DeForest School Board approves increase in teacher pay, extracurricular compensation Tax levy of more than $34 million approved for DeForest Area School District in 2022-23 Madison Radicals bring ultimate frisbee to DeForest Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Central Ag Supply Inc. Hiring Hometown News Superstar Vita Plus Now Hiring Bulletin