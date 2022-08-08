A 21-year old Poynette woman was indicted in Wisconsin's Western District Court on Aug. 3, charged with two counts of illegal weapons purchasing.
Taylor A. Kratochwill-Loomis, described in an announcement from the Department of Justice as being from DeForest, is accused of making false statements to Top Pack Defense and Cabela's of Sun Prairie on Nov. 30, 2021.
According to the indictment Kratochwill-Loomis provided false information on two federal forms when purchasing two Glock 9mm pistols--one from each store that day--representing that she was the intended buyer, when she was purchasing the guns for Deontrae C. McIntosh, 18, of Sun Prairie, who was also indicted in the same federal filing.
Making such a false representation in buying a firearm is known as "straw purchasing." If convicted, Kratochwill-Loomis and McIntosh both face up to five years in prison on each count.
On July 22 Kratochwill-Loomis, then listed as of Poynette in Wisconsin Columbia County Circuit Court documents, was convicted of felony narcotics possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession in two separate cases and placed on 24 months probation. Kratochwill-Loomis also has a pending Dane County case in which she is charged with misdemeanor theft.
McIntosh has been charged in two prior felony cases in Dane County. McIntosh was charged, as a 17-year-old, with armed robbery as a party to a crime and second-degree reckless endangerment in connection to an incident on Aug. 12, 2020. Those charges were later dismissed in a May 31 pre-trial hearing. Following that hearing McIntosh entered a guilty plea to a charge of felony eluding an officer in another attached case, resulting in a deferred prosecution on June 9.