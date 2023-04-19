State 37th District Rep. William Penterman and State 13th District Senator John Jagler will both be holding listening sessions at the DeForest Public Libraary during the next week.

Columbus Republican Penterman announced he will be holding in-district listening sessions on Saturday, April 22. Listening sessions will be held in DeForest, Columbus, and Watertown.

William Penterman

Penterman
John Jagler

John Jagler

Tags