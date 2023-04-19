State 37th District Rep. William Penterman and State 13th District Senator John Jagler will both be holding listening sessions at the DeForest Public Libraary during the next week.
Columbus Republican Penterman announced he will be holding in-district listening sessions on Saturday, April 22. Listening sessions will be held in DeForest, Columbus, and Watertown.
“My title is representative,” said Penterman. “It is my job to represent the hard-working folks of Wisconsin’s 37th Assembly District. That is why all three budget listening sessions will be held on a Saturday to encourage as much civic participation as possible.”
Penterman’s listening session will take place at 9 a.m. in the Deforest Public Library, which is located at 203 Library St.
That will be followed by sessions at noon at The 161 Building, which is located at 161 N Dickason Blvd, Columbus; and at 3 p.m. at Madison College, 1300 W Main St, Watertown.
The in-district listening hours are free and open to the public. If you would like more information about the discussion or are unable to attend listening hours, contact Penterman’s office at 1-888-534-0037 or via e-mail at Rep.Penterman@legis.state.wi.us.
Jagler’s DeForest listening session is scheduled to take place from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24 at the DeForest Public Library.
That will be followed later in the day by a listening session from 2-3 p.m.at the Johnson Creek Public Library, located at 125 Lincoln St. in Johnson Creek; and on Friday, April 28 from 12:15-1:15 p.m. at Fall River Village Hall, 641 S. Main St, Fall River.
Jagler is encouraging constituents to attend the sessions and share their views about the upcoming state budget.