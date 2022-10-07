World-Class Bridge Player, Teacher, Author and Owner of the Bridge Club of Madison Glenna Shannahan talks about “BRIDGE-The Most Fun and Best Brain Health-Building Game in the World” at the Deforest Area Community and Senior Center during a free program on Monday, Oct. 10, at 12:15 p.m.
If you’re an avid bridge player or have never played a hand in your life, you’ll want to hear Glenna Shannahan’s free program on Monday, Oct. 10 at 12:15 p.m. at the Deforest Area Community and Senior Center. She is a well-known (national and international) bridge player, teacher author and business owner.
She said bridge is not only exciting it also has built-in neurological and reasoning benefits
International Connections
While traveling with friends and family she has played bridge all over the world including China, Japan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Iceland, Portugal, France and Spain.
Cruise passengers have learned bridge from her, too. She has taught the game on several cruises including Crystal, Royal Caribbean and Princess ships.
Locally, she teaches bridge at Madison College and through Madison School and Community Recreation (MSCR).
Teacher and Master Bridge Player
Not everyone can be called a “world class bridge player, but Shannahan has earned that reference in many ways. A “Master Bridge Player” in bridge playing circles is an achievement that typically takes between three to 10 years to accomplish.
In order to become a Master, you need to accumulate 500 points through skillful playing. Shannahan has reached the 7,000-points level. She is the only Master teacher in Wisconsin and just one of three Master teachers in the Midwest.
Today, she is the Regional Director for the American Bridge Teachers’ Association and is in charge of six states.
Besides teaching and playing bridge, she encouraged players in the popular bridge column she wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal for over a year, and in her ‘spare time,’ she authored a go-to book about bridge that quickly sold out.
International Language
Shannahan has played with many celebs like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and the former Academy Award winning actor, Omar Sharif (the star of the epic Dr. Zhivago movie).
“Bridge is a great connector,” she said. “Once you learn the basics, keep playing, you’ll be surprised at how many doors open to you.”