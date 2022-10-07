Glenna Shannahan

World-Class Bridge Player, Teacher, Author and Owner of the Bridge Club of Madison Glenna Shannahan talks about “BRIDGE-The Most Fun and Best Brain Health-Building Game in the World” at the Deforest Area Community and Senior Center during a free program on Monday, Oct. 10, at 12:15 p.m.

 Contributed

If you’re an avid bridge player or have never played a hand in your life, you’ll want to hear Glenna Shannahan’s free program on Monday, Oct. 10 at 12:15 p.m. at the Deforest Area Community and Senior Center. She is a well-known (national and international) bridge player, teacher author and business owner.

She said bridge is not only exciting it also has built-in neurological and reasoning benefits

