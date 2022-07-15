The Department of Justice Western District of Wisconsin announced that two siblings have been sentenced for shipping over 4 1/2 kilograms of methamphetamine from Arizona to Wisconsin for sale.
Douglas Mack, 45, of Phoenix, and Emily Mack, 36, of Madison were sentenced last week, Douglas Mack to 132 months in federal prison for his leadership role in the scheme, and Emily Mack, who pleaded guilty on April 5, to 60 months for possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine for distribution.
The two were charged in January 2021, along with Tonia Greenwood, of Sauk County, and D'Angelo Lashore of Dane County.
According to court documents the case began with a U.S. Postal Service investigator identifying packages sent from Arizona to Wisconsin between November 2018 and June 2020. Investigators were later able to find communications of prices, quantities, and debts sent between the participants via text message and Facebook.
On June 10, 2019, investigators intercepted a package sent to Madison with a return address of "Mack LLC," which contained 285 grams of methamphetamine. Lashore reportedly told investigators that he received numerous packages containing methamphetamine at his Dane County home, which he accepted for Emily Mack.
Greenwood reportedly received packages of meth in the mail at her Sauk County home between January 2019 and May 2020, with most going to resale. Investigators were able to get photos of Douglas Mack mailing packages from post offices in Arizona.
According to the announcement by U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea, Greenwood pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months in prison, while Lashore pleaded guilty to attempting to possess methamphetamine for distribution and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
The announcement credited assistance in the investigation from DOJ Department of Criminal Investigation, DEA, Madison Police Department, DeForest Police Department, Sauk County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, State Line Area Narcotics Team, and Wisconsin State Patrol.