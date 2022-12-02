The principals from the six schools in the district gathered Monday, Nov. 28, to share with the DeForest Area School District Board of Education the individual district state report cards for their schools.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) published the report cards on Nov. 15. The DeForest Area School District was one of 377 public school districts in the state receiving report cards for 2021-22.
The report cards use up to three years of data, including from the 2018-19, 2020-21, and 2021-22 school years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, report cards were not produced for the 2019-20 school year.
The data is broken down by student group and across years to highlight trends and deepen analysis of student group, school, and overall district performance, according to DPI.
Overall, four out of the five schools received a four-star rating (out of five stars), indicating that those schools exceed expectations. The middle school received a three-star rating, indicating it’s meeting expectations. Harvest Intermediate, because of its unique situation of teaching grades 4-6, has to participate in an alternate rating process, for which it has demonstrated “satisfactory progress.” None of the schools reached the five-star or significantly exceeding expectations rating.
Despite that, all spoke positively and optimistically about the 2021-22 school year report cards.
At the high school level, staff are partnering with students to make sure their voices are heard and to make sure students are providing feedback and sharing their experiences and ideas, Principal Pheng Lee told the board.
Similarly, in the middle school, staff want to build relationships, connections, and rapport with students to co-create the learning experience, Principal Kurt Becker said.
“We want to make sure learning is relevant and that students have flexible opportunities to share and demonstrate their abilities,” Becker told the board. “We are purposeful when meeting with staff, to help make sure we are designing the best learning experience possible.”
A youth advisory committee in the middle school composed of students aims to have them be a part of solutions for issues such as tardiness, he added, by explaining what obstacles they are facing.
This year was Harvest Intermediate School’s first report card, so data in some of the priority areas such as Growth could not be tabulated this year. Even so, continuous improvement, goal-setting and growth remain a focus, Principal Roy Bernards told the board.
“We’re trying to maximize our space and human capital to meet kids where they’re at,” he said.
At the elementary level, the staffs are working together across the three schools to provide a common experience for students, with joint staff meetings and coaches and teachers working together, Yahara Elementary Principal Roz Craney told the board.
“The similarities in what’s happening at the schools is by design,” he said. “A focus on equitable practices is extremely important for all students.”
Just because a student is already showing success doesn’t mean they are ignored, Windsor Elementary Principal Valerie Crowl said.
“We’re even targeting kids on the highest ends of the achievement bands,” she said. “It can be hard to get growth from them, but it’s something we focus on.”
The principals also have more ability to focus this year, Eagle Point Elementary Principal Bill Huebsch told the board.
Last year, the board approved a Dean of Students for the elementary level. For Huebsch, that means one day a week he doesn’t have a walkie-talkie on him responding to student issues and instead can focus on his professional learning community, he said, by meeting with teachers.
“It has been a huge help for us to be more in instructional leadership roles—asking how do we look at this data and do this all better?” Huebsch said. “Our motto is getting better every one, every day, every way— how do we reach all students to make growth both in social and emotional learning and academics?”
Across the six schools, a common theme is that literacy is of greater concern for improvement than numeracy, with students showing more proficiency in math than in reading. Staff district-wide will focus on initiatives to help students become critical thinkers as readers and communicate effectively.
“We have alignment at every level from district to building to teacher, all focusing on the same goals and same end-target,” grades 4K-6 curriculum director Kate Dabetic said.
She cautioned the school board about drawing conclusions from the data, emphasizing that the report cards do not measure all of the work that happens in the schools across the district. She added that a fuller picture of how the DeForest Area School District is doing can be formed when you combine the report cards with internal district data.
“This is just data—we have a really good leadership team, we care about our kids, this is important information, but it’s just one thing that measures where we are at,” grades 7-12 curriculum director Chris Smith said.