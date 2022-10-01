A new study that ranks suburbs across the United States placed DeForest in the No. 15 spot out of nearly 500.
The study by Smart Asset, an online destination for consumer-focused financial information, examined affordability, jobs and livability, according to Susannah Snider, a certified financial planner who is the managing editor for financial education for Smart Asset.
“In general, our mission is to help people make smart financial decisions,” she said about Smart Asset, which undertakes studies on best places to live and strategies for reaching financial goals.
This study compared data from 494 suburbs with populations between 5,000 and 100,000 within a 15-minute to one-hour drive to a city with a population of 250,000 or more.
Most of the top ranking cities were located within the Midwest, with the No. 1 identified as Brownsburg, outside of Indianapolis.
The SmartAsset summary webpage on the results points out that, “Across the four major regions in the U.S., the Midwest is home to some of the highest-ranking suburbs in our study."
It notes that data from 146 Midwest suburbs were analyzed, with 31 ranking in the top 50.
It considered 13 different metrics across three categories, including affordability, jobs and livability. Most of the information was taken from the Census Bureau’s 2020 5-year American Communities Survey, Snider said.
Among the metrics for DeForest, the livability category was ranked the highest, Snider said. Livability was defined in part by the high school graduation rate, which was 10th best. Other metrics in the livability category included entertainment and dining establishments, where DeForest was ranked 85th best. And within that category, violent and property crime rates in DeForest ranked in the top quarter to one-third of the suburbs.
DeForest also scored high in the jobs category, scoring 53rd out of the 494 suburbs. The median household income of $84,282 scored 138th best and the 10-year employment growth was 129th best. The community also scored well for unemployment, with its 2.7% unemployment rate ranking 69th best of the 494 suburbs.
“Where DeForest did not perform as well was on the affordability metrics,” Snider said, adding, “For example, the average assessed property tax rate, ranked 96th worst out of the 494 suburbs we analyzed.”.
The average cost of living was 174th worst, she added.
Madison-area suburbs ranked high overall, with DeForest as the highest, followed by Fort Atkinson in 21st place, Beaver Dam in 27th, and Edgerton in 37th.
“Generally, Midwest suburbs did really well in this study,” Snider said.