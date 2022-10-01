Village of DeForest water tower
Buy Now

DeForest scored well for livability in the study. 

 File photo

A new study that ranks suburbs across the United States placed DeForest in the No. 15 spot out of nearly 500.

The study by Smart Asset, an online destination for consumer-focused financial information, examined affordability, jobs and livability, according to Susannah Snider, a certified financial planner who is the managing editor for financial education for Smart Asset.