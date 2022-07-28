The DeForest Area School District’s tax levy for the 2022-23 year was approved during its annual meeting of electors and budget hearing on July 25.

The total proposed tax levy is in the amount of $34,456,835, with allowable amounts coming from four different funds — the General Fund ($23,467,393); the Debt Service Fund ($10,399,442); the Capital Project Fund ($500,000); and the Community Service Fund ($90,000).