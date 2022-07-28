The DeForest Area School District’s tax levy for the 2022-23 year was approved during its annual meeting of electors and budget hearing on July 25.
The total proposed tax levy is in the amount of $34,456,835, with allowable amounts coming from four different funds — the General Fund ($23,467,393); the Debt Service Fund ($10,399,442); the Capital Project Fund ($500,000); and the Community Service Fund ($90,000).
Director of Business and Auxiliary Services Kathleen Davis-Phillips said that the proposed levy is “slightly higher” than that of the 2021-22 year. The levy for 2021-22 was $33,882,597. But she also noted that there has been growth in the district, with an estimated student count for 2022-23 to be higher than the previous year.
“That means a decrease in the mill rate,” she said.
While the exact numbers will be finalized in October, Davis-Phillips projects the mill rate to fall to around 10.38 for the coming year. She noted that the number was “a conservative” estimate as the district waits for the village property values to be reported Oct. 1, as well as the state aid numbers on Oct. 15.
If the mill rate stays at 10.38 for 2022-23, it means that a home valued at $250,000 would pay $2,595 in taxes. The mill rate continues to fall as it was 10.72 for the 2021-22 year, and 11.63 in 2019-20.
Davis-Phillips also briefly went over the proposed budget for 2022-23. The expenditures for the district in 2022-23 are projected at $52,054,364 — about $1.5 million more than last year. The revenue expected for the coming year is $51,217,079.
“Expenditures are estimated to be more than our revenue,” Davis-Phillips said, adding that no recurring dollar increase in state aid is the main reason. She said it’s challenging in any year to calculate a budget, but it’s “most challenge” when the state aid doesn’t increase and inflation is being seen across the state.
Most of the district’s expenditures are for salaries and benefits.
The salaries of board members were also approved during the meeting. Members will receive $2,800 per year, while the president will receive $3,700. It is the second year the district will be at that pay scale, after a $350 increase for all beginning for the 2021-22 school year.
The other business at hand was approval for other district operations, which included other necessary payments, student accident insurance and reimbursement to board members for any travel expenses that are related to the district.