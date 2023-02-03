DASD Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Young Person Award winners
Left to right: DeForest Area High School students Isabella Gaona, Esther Ekezie and Stacy Kipkoskei received the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Young Person Award for their commitment to academic achievement, school involvement, and community service. This is the 39th year that the Urban League of Greater Madison has given out the award.

 Neal Patten npatten@hngnews.com

Three students from DeForest Area High School were recognized for embodying the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. just one day before becoming the first ever students to lead a professional development day for the school district.

Esther Ekezie, Isabella Gaona, and Stacy Kipkoskei are recipients of the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Young Person Award, an honor presented by the Urban League of Greater Madison.

