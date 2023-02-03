Three students from DeForest Area High School were recognized for embodying the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. just one day before becoming the first ever students to lead a professional development day for the school district.
Esther Ekezie, Isabella Gaona, and Stacy Kipkoskei are recipients of the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Young Person Award, an honor presented by the Urban League of Greater Madison.
At a banquet at Edgewood High School on Sunday, Jan. 15, the students were among 200 middle and high school students presented with their awards. The next day, while the rest of their peers enjoyed the day off from school, they split up to educate district staff.
It was the district’s first ever student-led professional development day. The young women split up between the elementary, middle, and high schools to chat with teachers and staff about issues surrounding racial equity and justice.
They presented on the topic of microaggressions, which are statements, actions, or incidents regarded as an unintentional discrimination against members of a racial or ethnic minority. Ekezie spoke to the high school staff.
“It was a little nerve-wracking, but I’ve been hearing really great things,” she said. “We shared our voice, which is important to social justice—to make voices heard—and maybe started change in the high school. It was inspiring and fun to do. To be able to do that on MLK Day was really special.”
That day, Gaona spoke with elementary school staff, saying that it seemed that the experience was impactful.
“It went well, it was a great experience to have teachers listen to you, soaking it in rather than just brushing it off,” Gaona said.
Gaona is a junior and Ekezie a senior—it was their first time winning the MLK award—while Kipkoskei, a junior, won the award for the third time this year.
They were nominated by high school staff members in recognition for their accomplishments in and out of the classroom. Nominees are selected based on their academic performance, engagement in their school, participation in extracurricular activities, and volunteer community service outside of school.
For the most part, their efforts have been well-received among their peers, but not universally, according to Ekezie.
“There hasn’t been anything too big or serious; there’s been little hints and bits of disapproval here and there that we’ve had to deal with, but honestly it’s worth it,” said Ekezie, who is optimistic about a more inclusive high school in the future. “We’re going to get there. It takes a bit of time to educate everyone and get to a place of inclusivity.”
She is the co-chair of the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Student Union, which works to keep the school up to date with the latest happenings of people of color in the student community.
Ekezie also has served as an inter-club liaison, along with Kipkoskei, where they work as ambassadors for the BIPOC Student Union and connect with likeminded student organizations including the Social Justice Team, Genders and Sexualities Alliance, and Norskies Unified. Their goal is to not only spread awareness about the recently formed BIPOC Student Union (2021), but also to bring different clubs together to collaborate and achieve common goals.
For Gaona, the death of George Floyd in 2020 led her to begin having conversations with staff of color and becoming a student voice for a more equitable learning environment.
The BIPOC Student Union also works to support people outside of the school district, such as hosting a clothing drive for Afghan refugees, which ended up bringing in more donations than expected—enough to fill a U-Haul trailer.
The Union is also aiming to launch a new annual event this March—a multicultural showcase—at which students of various cultures can demonstrate dances and share traditional foods, which the Union hopes will be a way to tie different communities together.
Lifelong Work
For all three young women, efforts to support fellow students of color will continue after they graduate from DeForest.
“I would love to continue this work,” Kipkoskei said. “I’ve become so much more confident talking about this stuff.”
“For the colleges I’ve been accepted to, I’m already looking into different multicultural and social justice groups because I am so passionate about social justice and equity,” Ekezie said.
Gaona wants to be a teacher and said she would like to educate her future colleagues to help the educational environment change and improve from the inside.
All three are hopeful for what the future holds for students of color like themselves in DeForest.
“I hope in the years going forward that more teachers are aware of the experience students of color face,” Ekezie said. “I hope teachers become better at pointing out when microaggressions happen to all types of students—not just students of color—and make it a better learning environment for all students.”
Kipkoskei said she too looks forward to a day when the school district feels more inclusive, students of color can feel more comfortable entering school.
“Every student is different from each other and everyone has different experiences,” Gaona said. “I hope the school district becomes more empathetic and a better place. I know it won’t change in a year or two, but I hope it becomes more aware and grows.”