Coined “the world’s biggest little parade,” Token Creek’s July 4 celebration and parade is unique in many ways.
The parade started in Summer Valley Circle as a grass roots parade. Over the years different groups have taken over. About 20 years ago, the Token Creek Lions Club got involved. Eventually, the Token Creek Lions took over planning the parade. Music stages, food tents and various games and contests were added as the parade moved to Portage Road.
The parade lasts just four hours, but is quite eventful. The Lions Club and parade volunteers are great at setting up and tearing down efficiently for Portage Road to reopen.
“By 11 a.m., there is just a surge of people coming in,” Token Creek Lions Club Member and parade co-organizer Ben August said. “At 3 p.m., you can’t even tell there was a parade.”
The road closes at 11 a.m and the brat tent, merchandise sales, Lions Club 50/50 raffle, Token Creek Watershed Bucket Raffle and music all begin. At noon, there is a kids bike decorating contest.
“The bike decorating contest started with three kids and now there’s maybe 50,” August said.
Games will be available to participate in after the bike decorating contest as well. According to August, one of these games is a frozen shirt contest, where participants will race to unfreeze the shirt and put it on.
The parade starts at 1 p.m., but not before the traditional veterans ceremony, color guard and Circle of Freedom take place.
The Circle of Freedom is unique to Token Creek, where everyone holds hands and sings Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.“
“I’ve brought people from out of town and they all say it’s a neat feeling,” August said. “Everybody comes together. People get tears in their eyes when it happens.”
There will be between 20 to 30 floats in the parade, according to parade co-organizer Marc Lovicott. He said he expects the numbers to be back up to par with pre-COVID parades. Anyone can sign up to be in the parade for free.
“We’re expecting anywhere between 2-4,000 people depending on the weather,” said August.
Lovicott will also be emceeing the events as the DJ with Juke Box Bandstand.
“Mark brings a lot to the parade,” August said. “He has a big sense of humor.”
Following the parade, the celebration is capped off with a street dance before volunteers begin cleaning up. All the money that is raised by the Token Creek Lions Club goes back to local organizations.
“We make roughly $4-5,000 per year from merchandise, food and tips,” August said. “People are so generous. We raised almost $1,200 in tips last year. Every single penny gets donated back to the community.”
Another distinctive feature of the Token Creek Parade is its use of water. Water exchange between parade contestants and spectators has been a long tradition. Water is often dispersed through water guns, water balloons and hoses. However, there have been complaints in the past about injury and property damage, so the Lions Club has updated its rules regarding water usage. Water balloons are prohibited and spectators are to only squirt water at parade contestants that are actively squirting water at them. Spectators are not to initiate a water exchange. Parade contests are not to direct water towards large crowds or near any tents. Otherwise, the use of water as a parade tradition is encouraged to continue.
The Token Creek Lions Club has been involved with the parade for two decades, but are now looking to pass the torch.
Due to Token Creek Lions members who have died and other members who are moving, the once strong 36-member Token Creek Lions Club has dwindled to just five active members. This will be the last year that the Lions Club puts on the parade, but they are working tirelessly to create a smooth transition to whomever decides to take over the parade planning.
“There may be a couple bumps in the road as another group takes over,” August said. “We’re sad that it’s happening, but we are going to assist the parade planning every step of the way.”
He mentioned that while there isn’t anyone committed to taking over the parade yet, they are in discussions with a couple groups to keep this annual event going.
“We are really excited about the parade this year,” August said. “We are going to do our best to recruit a new group to take over. It’s likely the funds collected this year will also be seed money for a future parade.”
The Sun Prairie West Touchdown Club has agreed to take over the food tent and will have subs, pizza, and Chick-Fil-A sandwiches available for purchase with all proceeds benefiting their club.
“The community event brings folks together,” Lovicott said. “It has grown into something that people from all over southern Wisconsin come to this event. It’s not just locals anymore. People really look forward to coming every year.”