Connexus Credit contributes to Veterans Memorial
Alex Allon, Community Development Director, Dick Snortum, Legion Post 348 Commander, Greg Hall, Parks Supervisor/Public Services Project Coordinator, Jane Cahill Wolfgram, Village President, Jeffrey Unger Co-Founder/President DeForest Veterans Memorial Foundation, Inc., Judd Blau, Director of Public Services/Deputy Administrator, John Neppl, DVMF Inc Board Trustee, Heather Ristow, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Connexus Credit Union, Chelsea Menge, Connexus, Director of Branch Operations.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

On Friday, September 23, 2022, the DeForest Veterans Memorial Foundation, Inc, was accompanied by American Legion and Village officials to welcome a new community partnership and receive two matching grants for improvements in Veterans Memorial Park.

The Heritage Credit Union Legacy Fund, and their partnership philanthropic company, Connexus Cares, each presented the Foundation with a $15,000.00 grant. “It is community partnerships like this that empower the Foundation to continue to complete the village approved architectural design and beautify our village parks,” said DVMF Inc President Jeffrey Unger. “This incredible act of kindness and generosity will enable us to help the village make this park more environmentally friendly with LED lighting and solar power, significantly reducing the operating costs.”