Alex Allon, Community Development Director, Dick Snortum, Legion Post 348 Commander, Greg Hall, Parks Supervisor/Public Services Project Coordinator, Jane Cahill Wolfgram, Village President, Jeffrey Unger Co-Founder/President DeForest Veterans Memorial Foundation, Inc., Judd Blau, Director of Public Services/Deputy Administrator, John Neppl, DVMF Inc Board Trustee, Heather Ristow, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Connexus Credit Union, Chelsea Menge, Connexus, Director of Branch Operations.
On Friday, September 23, 2022, the DeForest Veterans Memorial Foundation, Inc, was accompanied by American Legion and Village officials to welcome a new community partnership and receive two matching grants for improvements in Veterans Memorial Park.
The Heritage Credit Union Legacy Fund, and their partnership philanthropic company, Connexus Cares, each presented the Foundation with a $15,000.00 grant. “It is community partnerships like this that empower the Foundation to continue to complete the village approved architectural design and beautify our village parks,” said DVMF Inc President Jeffrey Unger. “This incredible act of kindness and generosity will enable us to help the village make this park more environmentally friendly with LED lighting and solar power, significantly reducing the operating costs.”
The Foundation has plans to improve safety along the walk of heroes, restore the US Coast Guard military ID piece, purchase a decade supply of flags for the grand ceremonial entrance and add a fully functional, solar powered pavilion complete with restroom.
“We’re excited to partner with you and your team” said Heather Ristow, Chief Operating Officer for Connexus Credit Union. “We are rather new to this community and we want to make a difference, and this is one way we chose to step forward, recognize the service and sacrifice of our communities military service members and veterans and make our community a better place.”
Speaking on behalf of the Village, President Jane Cahill Wolfgram thanked the former Heritage Trust Credit Union for their generosity, while welcoming the new Connexus Credit Union in its place, after the two underwent a merger throughout much of 2022. Cahill Wolfgram went on to say, “This park has come to be a place of peace, reflection and remembrance, and for that we are very grateful.”
These two grants now join additional major endowments from: The American Legion Post 348, the estate of Fred and Helen Chase, Dwight and Bonnie Ziegler and The DeForest Area Foundation that have driven the success of this project since its beginning in 2002 when the Village renamed the park from Market Square Park to Veterans Memorial Park.