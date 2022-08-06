DeForest will now take part in a storm drain adoption program available to residents and businesses through the Madison Area Municipal Storm Water Partnership (MAMSWaP). This photo illustration shows the wrong way to leave the storm drain (left) and the correct way (right).
Village of DeForest residents and businesses will now be able to assist in helping keep area waterways clean.
The Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership (MAMSWaP) began a program in November 2021 to have certain Dane County residents/businesses adopt a storm drain, similar to the DOT’s Adopt-a-Highway program.
It began has a “trial run” of sorts, only available to a select few municipalities, according to DeForest’s Director of Public Services Judd Blau.
Initially, the program was only available to residents/groups in — the cities of Fitchburg, Stoughton, Middleton and Sun Prairie; and the villages of McFarland, Cottage Grove and Cross Plains.
Now the program is open to all other municipalities within the Madison Area Municipal Storm Water system who wish to partake. They include — the cities of Madison and Verona; the villages of DeForest, Maple Bluff, Shorewood Hills, Waunakee and Windsor; and the towns of Blooming Grove, Burke, Madison, Middleton and Westport.
“It might be a good idea for us to do that,” Blau said during the Committee of the Whole meeting on Aug. 2. “It’s a good way to encourage people to maintain the curb line, specifically storm drains.”
He added, “At least once a month, or before any large rain event, they want you to safely clean that drain.”
The Dane County Land & Water Resources Department and the University of Wisconsin may also take part in the program.
Currently, the public works department cleans the village’s storm drains regularly with street sweepers or the vac (vacuum) truck in fall.
“There are times in between where we don’t get there in time, and that’s where we’d encourage residents to be a part of it,” Blau said. “There’s no cost to us, so I think it’d be a great opportunity.”
According to MAMSWaP, since beginning the program in November 2021, there have been 148 storm drains adopted by 73 residents in five communities as of May.
Members of Village Board were in agreement for DeForest to take part in the program.
In a related topic, Blau noted that a storm drain mural was painted near the high school, but was removed due to the construction. He said that the village is working with MAMSWaP to do a replacement mural.