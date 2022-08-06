Adopt-A-Storm Drain

DeForest will now take part in a storm drain adoption program available to residents and businesses through the Madison Area Municipal Storm Water Partnership (MAMSWaP). This photo illustration shows the wrong way to leave the storm drain (left) and the correct way (right).

 Contributed photo illustration

Village of DeForest residents and businesses will now be able to assist in helping keep area waterways clean.

The Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership (MAMSWaP) began a program in November 2021 to have certain Dane County residents/businesses adopt a storm drain, similar to the DOT’s Adopt-a-Highway program.