A pastor associate with St. Olaf Parish in DeForest and St. Joseph Parish in East Bristol has been arrested and is the custody of the Dane County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of child enticement and sexual assault.
According to Dane County Sheriff's Office documents, Rajnal Rehmat was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon with expected charges of sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault of a student by staff, and child enticement.
Rehmat, who is originally from Pakistan, was working at the parishes in the Diocese of Madison as part of the international religious community, Canons Regular of Jesus the Lord (CJD).
Responding to questions about the incident, Diocese of Madison Director of Communications Brent King released a statement giving a rough account of the events on Thursday.
"On Sunday evening the Diocese of Madison received information about an allegation against Br. Rajnal Rehmat, CJD, who had arrived this year in June to work in the Diocese of Madison as a religious brother," the statement read. "The Diocese immediately notified law enforcement, placed Br. Rehmat on administrative leave, and informed Br. Rehmat’s religious superiors. The Diocese cooperated proactively with law enforcement leading to Br. Rehmat’s arrest involving sexual misconduct with a minor on Thursday, December 1st."
Rehmat is currently in custody awaiting an initial court appearance pending formal indictment by the Dane County District Attorney's Office.