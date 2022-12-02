Rajnal Rehmat Intake Photo

REHMAT

 Dane County Sheriff's Office

A pastor associate with St. Olaf Parish in DeForest and St. Joseph Parish in East Bristol has been arrested and is the custody of the Dane County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of child enticement and sexual assault.

According to Dane County Sheriff's Office documents, Rajnal Rehmat was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon with expected charges of sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault of a student by staff, and child enticement.