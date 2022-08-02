On Saturday, Aug. 6, all kinds of kites will dominate the skies above Windsor Sports Commons, located at 4198 Muller Road.
The Windsor Windy Kite Festival event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This is the first year of the event. The DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce was contacted by a member of the Wisconsin Kiters Club, according to Heike Compe, the chamber’s executive director. She said that the member lives in Sun Prairie and enjoys flying their kites at Windsor Sports Commons, so they decided to approach the chamber about a possible event.
The Wisconsin Kiters Club will bring displays of giant show kites, stunt teams with multi-line kites, ground displays, and activities for kids and adults.
On its website, the club says it “is a family-oriented organization dedicated to designing, building and flying kites. Members from all backgrounds and experience levels come together to share their love of kiting at community festivals and fun flies across the state.”
Compe said there will be a tent set up for kids to make their own kites. The village of Windsor will sponsor a “Candy Dump,” in which candy will be put into a specialty kite and drop various candy once in the sky for children to collect.
The event is free for all, with food and drinks, and other items available on site for purchase. The Norski Soccer Club will be serving concessions throughout the day. Compe added that Shirts n Giggles will be on hand creating T-shirts and sweatshirts available for purchase. The chamber is hopeful that this can turn into an annual event.
There is parking at Windsor Sports Commons, but all overflow parking will be at DeForest Area High School with a shuttle running to and from the park.
The rain date is Aug. 7 at the same times.
