The new academic year for the DeForest Area School District also brings about a new role in staffing.
Beginning for the 2022-23 year, Yahara Elementary Principal Roz Craney will also be the district’s new Safety Coordinator. The position was created by Superintendent Rebecca Toetz as the administrative staff has been going through its own changes.
“We had a restructuring of the District Office staff with the turnover of me becoming Superintendent,” Toetz said. “We used to have a Director of Administrative Services, which oversaw safety from a very high level.”
Toetz wanted a position that looked heavily upon the district’s safety plans and procedures.
Craney is in his second stint with the district, first coming aboard prior to the 2003-04 year. After six years, he left the district, but returned for the 2018-19 year when he became principal at Yahara.
The Safety Coordinator will look at all levels of safety and how the district responds, ranging from injuries stemming from accidents in the classrooms or playgrounds, all the way to procedures and responses to active shooters and other high-level threats.
“When I look at my part of the position, it’s really looking at how do we develop a comprehensive plan that will give our staff the tools they need to keep our kids safe,” Craney said.
In the new role, Craney will also make sure professional development is provided to staff, as well as coordinate partnerships with local law enforcement and emergency services. Craney and others will constantly look over district safety procedures and refine things as necessary.
“One of the things I keep hearing from Roz is about confidence,” Toetz said. “That’s what we hear from law enforcement, too. We want our staff to feel confident in the situations that may arise — everything from if a student gets hurt in the classroom and you have to call 911, to the intensity of an active threat.”
Toetz added that Craney will continually work with the Buildings and Grounds Coordinator, as that position oversees the evacuation maps.
Craney is still working to find that balance in responsibilities of Yahara Elementary Principal and Safety Coordinator. He noted that the safety side of things will “not rest everything on one’s shoulders,” but instead the district staff must “all work together.”
Toetz added that there was a lot of work over the summer for Craney to focus on the safety side of things. Once school begins, a lot of the work can be dispersed to others who will carry out the next steps.
Search began, ended with Craney
Toetz wanted to keep the position search internal, with potential candidates already knowledgeable of district buildings and processes. She first reached out to the six principals.
“The principals really are the lead on safety and learning,” Toetz said.
If none of them were interested, she would have widened the search to all other staff members.
Toetz said that Craney was the only principal to respond with interest. Others offered up Craney, too, though.
“What’s really interesting is that a couple principals said Roz should really do this,” Toetz said. “They know that Roz is really helpful and knows a lot about the district.”
Craney is heavily tied to the district as a DeForest resident and has three children in the district at various grade levels — second, fourth and seventh. His wife is also an Instructional Coach at Windsor Elementary.
“There’s an interest with me,” Craney said of wanting to take on the added role. “I not only enjoy systems, but that bigger picture of organizing things and safety in general.”
“All of these people are my neighbors, or have kids that play with my kids,” he added. “Not only is it important that I can have a say in developing something that will keep my family safe, but also all the teachers and staff … and my neighbors and friends. These people are very, very important to me.”
District has detailed plans, but keeping them confidential
Craney and Toetz could not give out any detailed specifics of the overall plan, as the district wants to keep things confidential, leaving just the staff and authorities knowing the ins and outs.
It also keeps any potential outside threat from knowing how the district plans to respond to certain incidents.
Craney said safety questions have been posed to him a lot by parents and family members as each school held open houses prior to the start of classes.
“The best way I can put it is that we are working in cooperation with our local law enforcement and emergency services, and reaching out to local school districts to see what they are doing, making sure the things we do offer gives people a clear picture of what we have in place to help them,” Craney said.
He added the plans aren’t overly building-specific as a lot of the procedures developed are meant to work regardless of building. It’s done that way because some staff members work in multiple school buildings.
Wisconsin requires schools to have safety plans in place
Under Wisconsin legislation, all schools in the state must have a safety plan in place. Currently, 43 of the 50 states have that requirement. The seven that don’t require it are Hawai’i, Idaho, North Dakota, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Additionally, 29 states — including Wisconsin — require that plan to have involvement from local law enforcement agencies.
Wisconsin’s Department of Justice provides a template for school districts to use, and it’s up to each individual district whether or not to add to the plan.
It was noted that Craney has ‘DeForest-ized’ its plan. During an Aug. 22 School Board meeting, Craney addressed the Board about the plan, stating that he takes the DOJ plan as a “bare minimum.”
“It’s really looking how we do things here, and making sure that the plan fits,” Craney said. “When you look at the Department of Justice, they try to write something for every school in the United States … so we’re going to constantly look at how we improve, and what fits our system and our building levels.”
Toetz gave an example of someone who gets injured in the Tech Ed department at the high school. In that situation, the DOJ says a response may be to have emergency services arrive at a certain door. In DeForest’s plan, it lays out exactly which door to go to.
“So the DeForest-ized version is making sure our staff is confident in saying that they need 911 service to come to, left say ‘Door 13,’ getting as close to the student as they can,” Toetz said.
The DOJ also requires schools to conduct two drills per year regarding active threats. Craney added that tabletop exercises within the district will also be done, as will administrative team drills with local law enforcement — with one being done over the summer.
When drills happen with the students, the district sends out an advanced notice to parents with the proper information. The district also sends out a follow-up letter if families have further questions.
Craney said the safety questions have been asked as families just want to know that the district has specific plans that help assure safety in all buildings.
As far as active shooter situations, Toetz said law enforcement learns from other agencies that have gone through the situation, and then relay the best practices.
“Over the course of our careers, lockdowns have evolved, active-shooter response has evolved because we’ve learned from, unfortunately, all of the events in the country,” Toetz said. She added that local law enforcement gives the district direction on what they’d like to see in order to have improved safety.
Craney said local agencies walk through the buildings and look over the plans to “have them be part of our safety team to make sure our plans are effective as possible.”