Back to school dental visit

Back-to-school is always a good time of year to schedule one of your child’s regular visits, according to the American Dental Association.

School will be back in session before you know it. Whether your child will be in the classroom or learning from home, a healthy smile is still a back-to-school essential.

Some schools require aback-to-school dental exam. Still, it’s always a good time of year to schedule one of your child’s regular visits.