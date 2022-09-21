A woman and her dog
Abbey and her service dog, Darby, at UW-Superior.

 UW-Superior

If you’ve been lucky enough to have a dog, you understand the bonds they form with their humans. They learn our routines and sense our moods. Ever eager to please, they try hard to behave and follow our rules.

But have you ever been so in tune with a dog that she warned you about having low blood sugar?