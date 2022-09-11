Dane County residents can join the fight to end Alzheimer's by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 2 at Vel Phillips Memorial High School, 201 S. Gammon Rd., Madison.
Matt Lepay, and Paul Braun, two of well-known voices in Wisconsin sports, will return honorary co-chairs of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in 27 communities across Wisconsin. These broadcasters each have had family members impacted by Alzheimer’s and are leading the “Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s” team. Lepay is the current voice of Wisconsin Badgers sports doing play-by-play for Badgers’ football and basketball and Braun is the former voice of Badger’s men’s hockey.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Wisconsin, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 198,000 serving as caregivers. In Dane County alone, more than 8,000 individuals age 65 and older are living with dementia.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/Madison.