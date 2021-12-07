No matter what happens around the world, Christmas comes every year.
And that means job security for Jamison Rabbitt.
Rabbitt works for Santa Claus, pinch-hitting for him before the man in red makes his official appearance on Christmas Eve. The Sun Prairie resident comes to holiday parties, flips the light switch on the City of Sun Prairie Holiday Tree, and even visits kids in the hospital.
It was a chance encounter nearly five years ago that led Rabbitt to the Santa gig.
While visiting the North Pole on a business trip, Rabbitt came across the boss man and his tribe of little elves. They looked like they were having so much fun, Rabbitt applied to be Santa’s helper. Santa, eyeing him up, waved away Rabbitt’s resume and focused on something more important.
“With a beard like that, you’re my man,” Santa told Rabbitt with a jolly laugh.
Rabbitt flew back to Sun Prairie with a mission to be the best Santa understudy who ever existed. First, he bleached his red beard white, then he bought some heavy-duty all-weather boots and found a Santa costume—a real one that’s made for TV and movie characters.
“The suit comes with a little padding because I can’t fill out the suit as much as I used to,” Rabbitt said.
Rabbitt’s seamstress mom, Deb Ziegler, even sewed up some sacks to carry all the toys, and created special matching COVID-19 face masks. Rabbitt also got some helpful tips from a Facebook group devoted to real-beard Santas.
His first job as Santa was visiting a little boy who had leukemia.
“It was totally intimidating being my first Santa gig,” Rabbitt remembered. “The boy was skeptical at first and stood there with arms crossed. But then he yanked on my beard, and when it didn’t move, he realized he might have screwed up.”
Becoming Santa
Jolly Ole St. Nick has intrigued Rabbitt all his life. When he was 4 years old and in the hospital with a broken leg during the holidays, Santa stopped by for a visit.
“I thought that was the coolest. Santa knew my name, the name of my dog and everything about me,” Rabbitt recalled. “And I am convinced that I saw Rudolph fly off after Santa visited me.”
Rabbitt found out many years later that it was his uncle who visited him as Santa that day, putting baking powder in his beard to make him look authentic. So it makes sense that Rabbitt should continue the family tradition of being Santa’s helpers.
“I love the magic of Christmas and extending that joy to kids,” Rabbitt said. “I am really meticulous and make sure I’m the best Santa I can be. Even when I am walking around not dressed as Santa—with the beard, kids are looking at me, so I really have to be on my best behavior.”
Although the real Santa has an entire marketing and public relations team on his payroll, Rabbitt does his advertising on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pg/yourownsanta.
Last week Rabbitt filled in as Santa at the Crosse House and Ladies Night Out in downtown Sun Prairie.
During the COVID-19 lockdowns last year, Rabbitt spread his reach, visiting kids and their families across the United States. A whole neighborhood in Brooklyn New York received virtual Zoom visits with Santa.
“I was able to visit people around the globe,” Rabbitt said. “One friend would tell another friend and I would get messages from everywhere last year.”
Rabbitt’s 19-year old son urges his dad to be a man for all holidays.
“He told me, I get a little time off then I put on a green suit for St. Paddy’s Day, and then in summer I bleach my beard back to white and put on an Uncle Sam suit and I’m back out there for July 4th.”
“He is ready to make some money off the old man,” Rabbitt said with a laugh.
Rabbitt, a father of three, said it is fun to be around kids and read the letters that get forwarded to the real Santa.
“There are so many times that the kids crack me up,” Rabbit said. “The wonder in their face catches me off guard. It is pretty special being Santa.”
During an event, Rabbitt surprised a little boy who he met while going business to business. The boy seemed flustered and wasn’t prepared to meet Santa—he had been working on letter for weeks to send to Santa.
“He went home and an hour later found me,” Rabbitt remembered. “He had put on his Sunday’s best clothes and handed me this letter that he had worked on so meticulously. He wanted everything to be just right.”
The No. 1 question that Rabbitt gets asked is “Where are the reindeer?”
Because of the city’s zoning ordinances, Rabbitt has to leave Rudolph and the other reindeers grazing outside city limits when visiting Sun Prairie children. But he tells kids to still leave oats and carrots out so he can bring them to the reindeer. Rabbitt said it also doesn’t hurt to put out some cookies for him—he likes any flavor.
Rabbitt said it really doesn’t matter what age you are — Santa brings joy to all.
“Almost everyone is excited to see Santa Claus. When I hand out candy canes and I’m ho-ho-hoing, everyone gets into the Christmas spirit,” Rabbitt said. “That is my main goal to put a smile in your heart and the hope that there is a present under the tree for you.”
Meet Santa at Santa Saturdays in downtown Sun Prairie from 12:30 -2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Cannery Square and Dec. 18 at the Bank of Sun Prairie drive-thru.