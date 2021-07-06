MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) proposes to issue a permit for the “incidental taking” of a rare lizard, which may result from American Transmission Company’s (ATC) X-43 Soil Borings project in Adams and Wood Counties. Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk.
ATC’s existing 22.7-mile 138 kV Line X-43 is proposed to be rebuilt utilizing the existing transmission line centerline. Field geotechnical soil borings are needed at 15 locations within slender glass lizard habitat to complete the engineering design for the project.
Soil borings are planned at locations near dead-end and angle structures as well as representative areas along the project route to document existing conditions. Access to the soil boring locations will occur along the transmission line right-of-way (ROW), with off-ROW access being utilized as necessary to reduce overall access length and to avoid or minimize access through sensitive environmental areas.
The presence of the state endangered slender glass lizard is confirmed in the vicinity of the project site. DNR staff determined that the proposed project may result in the incidental taking of some lizards.
The DNR concludes that the proposed project is not likely to appreciably reduce the likelihood of the survival or recovery of the species within the state, the whole plant-animal community of which it is a part of or the habitat that is critical to its existence.
Conservation measures to minimize the adverse effect on the endangered species will be incorporated into the proposed Incidental Take Permit. Copies of the jeopardy assessment and background information on the slender glass lizard are available by visiting the DNR Incidental Take Public Notices webpage.
The public is encouraged to submit written or verbal comments regarding project-related impacts to the slender glass lizard by July 31, 2021 to:
Department of Natural Resources
c/o Stacy Rowe, NH/6
101 S. Webster St. Madison, WI 53707
stacy.rowe@wisconsin.gov or 608-228-9796