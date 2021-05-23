In June, during Gay Pride Month, the Village of Waunakee will show its support for the LGBTQ community by flying a rainbow flag on its properties.
The village board voted unanimously in favor of the action Monday, along with a resolution recognizing Pride Month.
The Waunakee High School Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) approached village officials with a request to fly the Pride Flag at the library, Village Center and Village Hall. Village Trustee Sam Kaufmann, who will graduate from Waunakee High School next month, presented text to village officials to craft the resolution. Kaufmann said many people he spoke to during his trustee campaign requested the Pride Flag be flown.
Several residents spoke in support of the action during the meeting’s public comment section.
“I think it’s important for the Village of Waunakee leadership to assure that we are better than our very unceremonious nickname of ‘White-akee,’ that we are accepting of all people,” said village resident Kevin Nies.
Linda Ashmore agreed, saying she is an ally of the LGBTQ community. Ashmore noted that other symbols showing support, such as the Rotary flag and blue lights for Diabetes Awareness Month in November are displayed on village properties.
“Pride Month is recognized nationally and statewide, and flags are flown over state and national buildings as a sign of inclusiveness and welcome,” Ashmore said. The Waunakee school district and Town of Westport also fly the flags in June.
May 17, the day of the meeting, was International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, Ashmore added, while urging village officials to send a strong message that Waunakee is a welcoming place.
Village Clerk Caitlin Stene read letters from others in support of the resolution and the flag. One former Waunakee High School student said she had experienced instances of homophobia in Waunakee. Others expressed the hope and support they felt when the Waunakee school district flew the flag last year.
Mike Lutes, a practicing emergency-room physician, said he has seen a number of LGBTQ patients “who are struggling with mental health issues or addiction because they are feeling bullied or rejected or not accepted for who they are.”
“This is just a small step that we can do to make them more welcome in our community,” Lutes said.
Board members spoke in support, as well.
“I think it will do a lot to state and show that we are taking action related to the proclamation that we passed as a board,” said Trustee Nila Frye.
In October, the village board passed a resolution denouncing racism and stating its commitment to the advancement of equity, diversity and inclusion.
Trustee Gary Herzberg expressed concern about how to respond in the event other organizations request to fly their flags.
“I think we’re going to be opening the floodgates up by doing this,” Herzberg said.
Village President Chris Zellner noted said he had a similar concern.
First, Zellner asked if the village had the ability to fly the Pride Flag. And if many different groups seek to have their flags flown, the village may want to start a rotation among them. Zellner noted that this may be the first request he has seen in 15 years but now others may be forthcoming.
He suggested that the resolution be modified to stipulate the flag will be flown in June 2021. Next year, the board would revisit it the request. Meanwhile, the board will craft a policy guiding village-flown flags.
Frye asked that the policy be worked on soon so that the community understands what is acceptable.
The discussion then turned to the logistics. Herzberg said he wouldn’t want the U.S. or state of Wisconsin flag taken down from the Village Hall poles to accommodate the Pride Flag.
Trustee Phil Willems and Kaufmann noted that the Pride Flag is flown under the U.S. flag; the Wisconsin flag is on a separate pole.
“We will abide by all of the flag-flying rules and regulations,” Zellner said.