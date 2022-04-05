The man accused of breaking into a Columbia County home in fall 2019 and shooting the homeowner in the course of a suspected failed robbery rejected a plea deal on Tuesday, setting up a May trial date.
Jason Kijewski, 44, appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon for a scheduled plea hearing. Judge Andrew Voigt started saying that there were "several bases to be covered," starting with the question of whether a trial would remain on the calendar.
Voigt asked District Attorney Brenda Yaskal and defense attorney Melville Peter Middleton II if it was presumed that the prosecution had made its "last best offer."
Middleton verified, "He will not accept that offer."
Kijewski has been held in Columbia County Jail for just over a year since March 2021 on a $2 million cash bond, charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary.
On the evening of Sept. 27, 2019, 35-year-old Keith Wolf was at his rural home in the Town of Leeds with his wife and daughter, when the couple heard a noise somewhere in the house. Wolf retrieved a pistol and investigated the noise coming from the basement. Shortly after, Wolf’s wife told authorities, she heard someone yell, and then a gunshot. When she looked down from the top of the stairs, Wolf was lying on his back at the bottom of the stairs.
Following investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, Kijewski was identified as a suspect and later arrested for what Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner described as a “random homicide” resulting from an attempted armed burglary.
In Tuesday's hearing, the questions moved to details of trial preparation, to which Middleton told Voigt that there were no significant evidentiary issues that needed to be debated prior to the trial. The expected points of discussion for the court, Middleton told Voigt, were likely to surround the admissibility of statements Kijewski may have made to law enforcement officers in the time following the incident.
In Kijewski's preliminary hearing on April 23, 2021 there was little argument over the suspected sequence of events of that night, though Middleton drew attention to the fact that there was a single gunshot fired in the incident, suggesting that the crux of the trial will not be the question of whether Kijewski pulled the trigger, but whether it was carried the necessary intention to constitute first-degree homicide, as opposed to a second or third-degree homicide.
At the end of the hearing, taking less than ten minutes in the courtroom, Kijewski was scheduled for an April 28 motion hearing followed by a trial starting on May 3.
When Kijewski was arrested he was also suspected in an armed robbery that took place in Marquette County the day after the shooting. After entering a plea of no contest in October, Kijewski appeared for a sentencing hearing in Marquette County Circuit Court, receiving a sentence of 10 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.