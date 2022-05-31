The Friends of the Cherokee Marsh has a number of upcoming events and volunteer opportunities available this summer. Please see the group’s webpage for more information and registration.
Bird and Nature Adventures
Sunday, June 5, 1:30 pm – 3 pm, Wildflower wander with naturalist guide Mary Binkley.
Sunday, July 3, 1:30 pm – 3 pm, Frog and bug hop with naturalist guide Mary Binkley.
and first Sunday of month, year-round, 1:30 pm – 3 pm
Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - North Unit, 6098 N Sherman Ave. Follow N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking area at the end of the gravel road.
Contact: Paul Noeldner, paul_noeldner@hotmail.com, 608-698-0104
Butterflies and Wildflowers of Cherokee Marsh
Sat, June 25, 10 am – 12 noon
We will observe a variety of butterflies as they take nectar from wildflowers, and learn about their identification, behavior, and lifestyle. Bring binoculars if you have them—close-focusing ones work best; we will have a few extras available.
Sturdy shoes, long pants, and a hat are recommended. Sponsored by Madison Audubon, the Southern Wisconsin Butterfly Association, and Friends of Cherokee Marsh. Registration required.
Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - North Unit, 6098 N Sherman Ave. Follow N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking area at the end of the gravel road.
Accessible summer birding
Saturday, July 16, 9 am – 11 am
Sponsored by Madison Audubon, Access Ability Wisconsin, and Friends of Cherokee Marsh. Registration required.
Night moth walk
Friday, July 29, 9 pm – 10:30 pm
Join naturalist Jeff Steele on this night walk to see and learn about moths and other night-flying insects. We'll walk to different viewing spots to view insects under ultraviolet light. Be prepared for mosquitoes. A flashlight may be helpful for walking. Sponsored by the Friends of Cherokee Marsh and Madison Parks. Rain date July 30.
Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - North Unit, 6098 N Sherman Ave. Follow N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking area at the end of the gravel road.
Garlic mustard pulls
To be informed of garlic mustard pulling events, be sure you are signed up to receive event notices.
Volunteer with the Prairie Partners
Once again this year in cooperation with other nonprofits, we are sponsoring five Prairie Partner interns who will work Tuesdays, 8 am - 4:30 pm through August 9 (except for July 19, replaced by Thurs, July 21). We'll be working on removing invasive plants plus a few other activities such as seed collection and educational presentations.
Volunteers are welcome to join us in the field to meet the interns and help out. Come for an hour, a full day, or whatever fits your schedule. On alternate weeks, we work in Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park and Yahara Heights County Park. The meeting location varies from week to week. You're also welcome to join us to meet the interns any week on our lunch break.
To join us any Tuesday (except July 19) or on Thursday, July 21, contact janaxelson@gmail.com for the location.
Sponsoring the interns depends on financial contributions from our donors.
Master Naturalist training
Saturdays, July 16 – Aug 20
Sign up for Master Naturalist training based at Warner Park with field trips to Cherokee Marsh and other nearby areas.
Registration deadline is July 6, but don't delay as the class may fill. $275 fee. Scholarships available.
Friends of Cherokee Marsh board meetings
Wed, June 15, 5:30–7 pm
And
Wed, July 20, 5:30–7 pm
Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr OR Warner Park rainbow shelter. Everyone welcome. To confirm time and location: 608-215-0426, janaxelson@gmail.com.
Self-guided nature adventures
Get ideas for your own self-guided nature adventures at Cherokee Marsh and other locations.
Save the dates
Aug 6, Beginning birders
Aug 7, Birding by boat