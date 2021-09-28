Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is collaborating with Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on a plan to bolster resources during calls for service involving individuals suffering from a mental health crisis, according to an announcement released by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon. The program is part of County Executive Joe Parisi’s 2022 budget.
The concept involves equipping patrol vehicles with electronic tablets that will connect to a remote mental health worker when a deputy responds to a call where the person may be experiencing a mental health crisis. The additional resources will add approximately $250,000 to next year’s budget for equipment and training.
“I’m very excited about this innovative plan to provide citizens with crisis intervention and divert individuals with mental health issues away from the criminal justice system,” said Barrett. “We will continue to make public safety a priority, while providing the most professional service possible.”
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has historically been proactive in providing both crisis training to deputies and mental health care to individuals in officer care. For the past three years, an embedded mental health worker has been part of the department’s Field Services Division and in recent years 84 officers have received Crisis Intervention Training with the assistance of NAMI Dane County. In addition, the Dane County Jail provides access to full-time mental health workers to residents.