Tuesday’s election results are bringing a wave of new representatives into local government seats while also ensuring funding for the Lodi School District over the next five years.
Election Day started with apparent unprecedented enthusiasm, as City of Lodi staff described the turnout as unlike anything they had seen before outside of a national election. When the doors opened at 7 a.m., there were already at least 10 people in line waiting to vote.
Even going into the workday hours, when there would predictably be a drop in traffic, the count was 89 voters at 8:29 a.m. with a steady stream of residents still coming through every couple minutes.
Lodi Referendum
The School District of Lodi’s referendum, which proposed raising $5.98 million annually over the next five years for operations and facilities, passed 1,708 to 1,387 (55.2% to 44.8%). District Superintendent Vince Breunig has been hosting coffee conversations, public presentations, and appearing at local meetings almost daily over the past several weeks to explain the funding environment for the school and reasons for the referendum. The school is limited by state law to proposing only two referendum questions in a year, leading the Board of Education to opt for proposing a single question in the Spring Election covering operational and facilities costs. If the referendum failed it would allow for a second revised referendum question in the fall election.
School Board
That enthusiasm has pushed incumbent Lodi Board of Education members William Wipperfurth and Julie McKiernan from the board, to be replaced by Heather Baron and Scott Bilse. McKiernan received 1,380 votes, only three less than her total in the spring 2019 election, but falling far behind Bilse’s 1752 and Baron’s 1448. Wipperfurth came in fourth with 1124 votes. McKiernan and Wipperfurth had done better in the primary, though with the fifth candidate Nathan Dennis drawing a portion of voters likely committed to an anti-incumbent vote.
The Poynette School District will be seeing less change in their board’s makeup as newcomer Amber Frieden received the most votes with 583 (30%). She will be joining returning incumbent board vice president Jamie Pauli, who received 522 votes (26%), beating Noah Jensen’s 434 and Vern Karman at 423.
Poynette Village Board
Justin Seas, will be joining the Poynette Village Board, coming out on top among the five candidates with 193 votes (23%), incumbent and County Board member Chris Polzer came in second with 167 (20%), and challenger Renae Przbyl will be filling the third of the three seats, claiming 165 votes.
Town of Lodi
Both incumbents in the running Town of Lodi Board will be returning, Marc Hamilton having run unopposed, while Karla Faust beat Nathan Schilling with 72% of the vote, 1,057 total cast.
Town of Dekorra
On the Town of Dekorra Board, Michelle Hartley was elected unopposed, though in the race between Blake Young and incumbent Sandy Smith, Young unseated Smith by a margin of nearly two to one, with 337 votes against her 190.
Lodi-Poynette Area Columbia County Board of Supervisors
District 15 Supervisor Mark Sleger, of Poynette, will not be returning to the County Board, unseated by Andrew Kolberg, 244 to 116. District 16’s Denise Brusveen and District 17’s Chris Polzer, both of Poynette, will each be returning, having both run unopposed.
Longtime board member, First Vice Chair of the Board, and Chairman of the Highway Committee, District 23 Supervisor James Foley has been defeated by Andrew Groves, who received 385 votes to Foley’s 178.
John Stevenson, of Poynette, representing the 24th District, will remain in his seat, fending off challenger Tom Scola, 226 to 100.
Representing the Town of Lodi and the 25th District, Tess Carr has unseated Jon Plumer, beating the State Assembly representative 450 to 377.
Competing for the open District 26 seat, Theresa Valencia narrowly won over Kyle Kurt, with 302 votes to his 288 votes.
Jeffrey Leckwee, of Lodi, handily took the 27th District seat formerly held by Nancy Long, taking 69% of the vote, beating Jamie Julian 463 to 207.
Lastly, Douglas Richmond, of Lodi, will be holding onto his seat for the 28th District, after beating challenger Scott Neale 203 to 100.
City of Lodi
Lodi Mayor Ann Grove Lloyd is due to remain for another term, having no challenger in this election. Likewise, incumbent Alders Rich Stevenson, Nick Strasser, and Peter Tonn will be returning to the Lodi Common Council having been unopposed.