Based on results from fish sampling conducted in 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Department of Health Services (DHS) are recommending new PFAS-based fish consumption advisories for Yahara Chain waters in Dane and Rock counties.
Elevated levels of PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate), a type of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance), were found in several fish species collected from lakes Monona, Kegonsa and Waubesa.
As a result, the DNR and DHS have developed new PFAS fish consumption advisories that includes Yahara Chain waters from Wingra Creek, Starkweather Creek, Lake Monona, Lake Waubesa, Upper and Lower Mud Lakes, Lake Kegonsa and the Yahara River downstream to where it meets the Rock River.
The risk of health problems increases with the amount of contaminated fish you eat. Following consumption advisories will help protect you from excess PFOS exposure and other contaminants found in fish, including mercury and PCBs. A complete list of consumption advisories can be found in the 2020-2021 Choose Wisely booklet.
The DNR and DHS are recommending the consumption of one meal per month for the following species: Crappie, Largemouth bass, Northern pike and Walleye.
The DNR and DHS are also recommending the consumption of one meal per week for the following species: Bluegill, Pumpkinseed and Yellow perch (note: consumption guidelines for yellow perch are changing from one meal per month to one meal per week).
Low levels of PFOS were found in the fish sampled from Lake Mendota and Lake Wingra. As such, PFOS consumption advisories will not be issued for those lakes.
However, the PCB (polychlorinated biphenyls)-based advisories for common carp of one meal per month are still in place for lakes Wingra and Monona.