Dane County’s Broadband Task Force is closer to bringing a recommendation to the county board later this year, after hearing public testimony on Feb. 28 about rural broadband issues. And, in the first 10 minutes of the meeting, there arose an example of how inadequate internet service can be in outlying Dane County.
As Springdale Town Chairperson John Rosenbaum tried to start testimony via Zoom, his audio became garbled and quickly faded out. The video portion of his testimony didn’t last long either.
“We’re having some difficulty with this audio, which is not uncommon with these Zooms,” Broadband Task Force Chair Melissa Ratcliff said. She had warned participants at the start of the hearing this could happen. “Hopefully he can get to a place with a better connection.”
Rosenbaum, who serves Springdale in the southwestern part of the county near Mount Horeb, eventually called back via phone. He said there was support in his community to use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve internet access in the township.
“I think it would be super helpful if this task force could employ, or have available, a consultant for the towns to help us negotiate with internet service providers on future grant applications,” Rosenbaum said, adding that a similar initiative was pursued in the county regarding cell phone towers a few years ago.
Windsor resident Christopher McFarlin testified that he tried three service providers, including Verizon, U.S. Cellular and Sprint and nothing seems to get him adequate internet service. He is an educator, his wife works from home and his daughter in her first year of college.
“The amount of internet and broadband we would need, the singular cellular service isn’t able to hold all three of us. So, I actually got stuck paying for three hotspots in order for us to function in our household. Let me tell you, that’s expensive, but that’s my only choice,” McFarlin said.
Windsor Village President Bob Wipperfurth, a member of the task force, said that “typically there are internet service providers available and they’re having to put that in. But to the periphery, to those areas, it still goes underserved. Maybe that’s something the task force can look at going forward.”
Mark Diercks, a town of Dunn resident, teaches in the Oregon School District and has four children. He bought cell phones just to use as hotspots so he and the rest of his family could have internet access because of the inadequacy of their satellite internet.
“We have a satellite on the top of our roof and if it gets icy, it’s not going to work,” Diercks said. “It should be working when you are right down the road from town and seven minutes from the capitol.”
There were several comments about internet service being extended to new subdivisions but not to nearby longtime rural residents.
“The expansions you guys are looking at, we have to make sure the developers aren’t using the funds to better service their new lots they’re putting in. And yet the people underserved literally a half mile away are not getting any sort of internet,” McFarlin said, adding that he hoped there would be new village ordinances forcing internet service providers to expand service within a mile radius of new subdivisions.
Each person had five minutes to speak after a brief video explaining broadband and the history of the task force. COVID-19 related restrictions on gathering still in effect in February forced the public hearing to be conducted virtually. A survey will go out to a selection of county residents. The task force will look at the results in May and is expected to be presented to the county board in June.