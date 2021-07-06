Madison—US Army Veteran and Hartland resident, Cory Geisler, was elected as Wisconsin’s VFW State Commander at its 100th State Convention on Saturday, June 26th.
Geisler served as a military police officer in Operation Iraqi Freedom from May 2007 to August, 2008 during his seven years while in the Army. He continued to serve in the Veterans of Foreign Wars in many positions highlighted by earning All American honors as Post and District Commander. During his tenure as State Commander, his theme is “All the way together.”
Geisler says, “This means our organization will work together-- from the Posts, Districts and Council all the way to the State Commander. Taking care of Veterans is a team effort and we want to ensure that we have an avenue of support if things break down at any level. We also want to tell our story and through social media, we want to leverage it, at all levels.”
A formal change of command ceremony was conducted at the Tundra Lodge in Green Bay with incoming National Commander, Matthew “Fritz Mihelcic as the installation authority. Geisler replaces Jason Johns who has led the Department since June of 2020 through the difficult era of COVID and restrictions on gathering.
Cory Geisler is the Department’s second Post-9/11commander. The VFW faces real challenges in the years to come and he has a full staff of Veterans that will enable districts and Posts to ensure all Veterans are welcomed to the organization with the sole purpose of serving all Veterans, military, and their families in their communities and at the state and national capitols.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Wisconsin has 251 Posts in 10 districts with over 26,000 members and 8,000 in its Auxiliary. “No one does more for Veterans.”