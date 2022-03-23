Next month, the Ice Age Trail Alliance will elevate the hiker experience in Lodi Marsh.
Volunteers from the Ice Age Trail Alliance’s Lodi Valley and Dane County Chapters, as well as Alliance staff, will work over 3 days (April 7-9), to build a 371-foot boardwalk. It will traverse an area of the Lodi Marsh segment that’s frequently water-logged.
“This is a popular segment of Trail. But most of the year, it’s a less-than-pleasant hiking experience,” said Dave Caliebe, Trail Program Manager for the Alliance. “Improving the Trail in this area has been on our wish list for a few years now,” he said.
Thanks to a $10,000 Two for the Trails grant the boardwalk will now be built.
Two for the Trails is a program from Athletic Brewing Co., the nation’s leading non-alcoholic craft brewery. Each year, two percent of Athletic Brewing Co.’s sales are allocated to the program, which supports active and healthy lifestyles in the outdoors.
In 2021, Two for the Trails donated more than $1 million to 62 organizations, including the Ice Age Trail Alliance.
“Grants like this from Athletic Brewing Co. are crucial to helping the Alliance meet a growing list of trail construction and maintenance projects,” said Luke Kloberdanz, Director of Philanthropy at the Alliance. “Partnerships, like the one with Athletic Brewing Co. allow the Alliance to improve the experience for an ever-growing Ice Age Trail community.”
This type of corporate support enables us to fund enhancement projects, he said. “These don’t necessarily grow the Trail in mileage, but rather raise the overall hiker experience and that is just as important.”
In addition to helping keep hikers’ feet dry, the boardwalk will offer new views of Lodi Marsh and a great vantage point for watching waterfowl.
The Ice Age National Scenic Trail is a 1,200-mile footpath contained entirely within Wisconsin. It traverses the state from St. Croix Falls in the west, to Sturgeon Bay in the east, going as far south as Janesville. One of 11 National Scenic Trails, the Ice Age Trail highlights the landscapes that were carved out by ancient glaciers, which happen to be some of the most beautiful areas in the state. Approximately 60 percent of Wisconsin residents live within 20 miles of the Ice Age Trail.
The Ice Age Trail Alliance is a non-profit, member and volunteer-based organization which conserves, creates, maintains, and promotes the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. For more information visit iceagetrail.org.