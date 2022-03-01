The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) today announced the Spring Hearing will once again be held online.
The public will have the opportunity to provide input on proposed natural resources rule changes from the DNR and advisory questions from the Natural Resources Board (NRB) and WCC through the online input opportunity.
The 2022 Spring Hearing online input webpage will go live at 7 p.m. on April 11 and will remain open for three days (72 hours). Results will be posted as soon as they are available.
This year there are 16 advisory questions from the DNR related to Fisheries and Wildlife Management. There are also two advisory questions from the NRB and 45 advisory questions from the WCC. All questions are available to preview here.
Wisconsinites can also recommend changes to natural resource issues by submitting citizen resolutions online. Review the Frequently Asked Questions, click the submit a resolution button, and follow the directions to enter your resolution. Citizens must submit resolutions by midnight on March 11. Those who complete the online input form (April 11-14) will see the resolutions submitted by individuals indicating they reside in that county.
"With the pandemic, this has been a challenging couple years for everyone around the state and the country, and we’ve witnessed just how important it is for everyone to have access to our natural resources,” said Tony Blattler, chair of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress. “We are excited to provide an opportunity for citizens to weigh in on these different management issues. I hope that everyone who has an interest in the issues being discussed will utilize the online option to provide their input."
"As far as the delegate elections go, we will not be holding elections, but there is an application available for individuals interested in filling a vacant seat," Blattler said. "The applications will be due March 11, which is also the deadline for citizens to submit resolutions."
Information about the Spring Hearing questions is available on the DNR webpage here. The link will go live at 7 p.m. on April 11.
The Wisconsin Conservation Congress is the only statutory body in the state where the public elects delegates to advise the Natural Resources Board and the Department of Natural Resources on responsibly managing Wisconsin's natural resources for present and future generations. The Congress accomplishes this through open, impartial, broad-ranged actions.