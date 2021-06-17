Black Student Union (BSU) became an official student organization at Waunakee High School in 2019. The group has offered a safe space for members while bringing awareness to important issues facing today’s students of color.
BSU advisor Chuck Murphree said club activities have ranged from discussion of current events to interviews with local media outlets, to conversations with community leaders and classmates about the challenges confronting minority groups in a predominantly white society.
“We’re talking about things that are happening in the world or just in the nation,” said Murphree, who helped form the student organization during his first year as a special-education teacher at Waunakee High School. “But we’re also talking about things that some of our Black students are dealing with within the community, and within the school itself.”
Murphree said BSU was originally formed as an affinity group with three black students. Today, membership has reached 18-20 students and a white ally group is beginning to form alongside it.
Several community members have expressed support for the organization over the past two years.
Murphree said support has increased since the club was originally established, but noted that support for the Black Student Union and its members hasn’t always been present.
An obvious need
A former dean of students, Murhpree said he recognized the need for a BSU in Waunakee when he found a female student crying outside her classroom in early 2019. Murphree approached the student, asking her why she was sitting alone in a hallway rather than in class with her friends.
The student said she had been called the N-word by a member of the class.
“And absolutely nothing was done about it,” Murphree said. “That incident right there shows what a lot of these black students are going through. The girl was called the N-word, and was basically told to let it go. The teacher didn’t do anything about it. That’s where there’s a problem.”
Murphree asked the student what she wanted as far as resolution, and she expressed interest in a restorative circle with those involved in the incident. Eventually, everyone agreed.
By that point, so much time had passed that the student felt too discouraged to participate.
“It kept getting pushed back,” Murphree said. “And the girl finally came to me and said, ‘We don’t need to do this anymore; it’s too far along. I just want to get out of here and graduate.’ That’s when I talked to admin and said that we should really have a Black Student Union here.”
Murphree was told that he needed to file a co-curricular request with the district’s board of education, which he did in September 2019. The club was approved the following month.
Murphree began recruiting students immediately.
“That’s kind of how it got launched,” Murphree said. “I started to pull kids in that I knew already, some black students, and they were thrilled. They were excited and wanted to get it going. The next thing I know, I had 15 kids at my door.”
The students started meeting on a regular basis, and were deep in discussions of race and equity, when all their advocacy efforts came to an abrupt and screeching halt.
The COVID-19 pandemic
After the initial cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin in March 2020, a statewide school closure went into effect mandating that K-12 schools and their facilities close to the public.
“When COVID hit, we took BSU virtual,” Murphree said. “We continued to talk about equity within the building, bring awareness, and we also had some virtual guest speakers come in that had some involvement in driving forward equity or Black Lives Matter – whatever it may be – within their communities.”
Speakers included Anthony Gatlin, an educator in the Middleton-Cross Plains school district, civil-rights educator Percy Brown and Sun Prairie businessman Maurice Wilson.
Each discussed their efforts to create a more inclusive environment in their community.
The club continued to operate virtually through the remainder of 2020. When second semester of the 2020-21 school year rolled around, high-school students returned to a hybrid model.
“And BSU was told that we had to either meet during a lunch period, which almost impossible, or meet during contact time. The problem with meeting during contact time was that kids had to stay in their homerooms for that,” Murphree said. “And with a club like BSU, that just doesn’t work because there’s very confidential or private things that kids want to bring up – things they didn’t feel comfortable saying around other students. So that just sort of knocked the wind out of us a bit.”
Murphree said the club has since focused on strengthening relationships between BSU students, and creating new relationships with younger members who have recently joined the organization.
Now that school has begun to return to normal, members are eager to pick up where they left off.
“Some of the things that students want to do moving forward is making a video about what it’s like being black in Waunakee High School,” Murphree said. “They want to make a video on that so they can share it out with the school district, and possibly the community, to continue bringing awareness to that.”
Murphree recently announced that he has accepted a job as special-education teacher at Monona Grove High School, where he will have the opportunity to interact with more members of the general student population.
The district has begun searching for a replacement, but acknowledged that an advisor like Murphree may be difficult to find.