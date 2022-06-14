Highway 16 detour begins mberglund mberglund Author email Jun 14, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Highway 16 in Fall River outside Columbus will be closed and detoured for bridge replacement work between Mickelson Road and County A starting June 15. Motorists must use alternate routes. The posted detour route uses WIS 60 and County A.The bridge reconstruction work is expected to be completed September 9, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now 'Fab Five' Norskies win sectional title, compete at state golf tourney DeForest's Ekezie reaches 400-meter run finals at state track and field meet Area youth will send experiment into space Manthe Paulson Farms host Moo Brunch Norski girls sixth at WIAA State Division 1 Track and Field Meet Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!