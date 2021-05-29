The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public input on improvements being proposed along Interstate 94. The 9.6-mile project starts just east of the County N interchange in Dane County and ends just east of the Airport Road overpass in Jefferson County.
The project will prolong the life of the I-94 pavement and structures until a future reconstruction and capacity expansion project can be implemented. The proposed improvements will also provide a safer and more comfortable ride for motorists, WisDOT says.
Construction is currently scheduled for 2027 with the potential for advancement to as early as 2023 if funding becomes available.
The pavement on I-94 is nearing the end of its service life. The driving surface is deteriorated and in need of rehabilitation. Routine maintenance of the pavement has become costly.