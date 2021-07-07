Waunakee resident Kenneth Casper has been named the winner of a design competition that could determine what commuter stations look like when rapid transit comes to the area in 2024.
The competition was sponsored by the City of Madison and its public transportation provider, Metro Transit, as a way to generate design concepts for the approximately 30 or so stations that will serve the bus rapid transit (BRT) system planned for Madison’s east-west corridor.
According to a summary report published by the Madison Department of Transportation, the agency received 61 submissions during the month-long competition. Thirty-eight submissions were eliminated, either due to lack of information or architects deeming the design unfeasible, while the remaining 23 submissions were assigned a random number to ensure anonymity.
The designs were then posted to Metro’s website, where members of the public could review and share comments on each submission. The agency received approximately 2,600 comments during that period.
After final review, Metro staff recommended that design #1286 be declared the winner.
Casper, a local architectural exhibit designer, said he learned about the competition at work. Having lived in Connecticut for two years, Casper was familiar with rapid transit from the days he spent commuting on the New Haven train line.
“Everybody that I worked with in that office out there, they all rode the train too,” Casper said. “And what I saw was different station designs and how a train line operates, what makes a good commuter station. So when I read the listing for the contest, I felt like I had picked up some thoughts and ideas from being an everyday commuter on a similar type of service, and was really compelled to bring those ideas together for the competition.”
Casper and his coworkers discussed the possibility of a group submission. However, time was a limiting factor for the busy designers, and his colleagues eventually opted out of the competition. Casper spent nights, weekends and whatever time he had away from the office working on his own design that would meet the submission criteria.
Parameters included a station length of 60 feet, a 15-foot ramp leading into the station, two station configurations (a 12- to 18-foot-wide station that could be located in the center of a divided roadway, and a 10- to 12-foot-wide station that could be located on the curbside), a construction cost of no more than $300,000 and the following station components: 14-inch raised platform, a roof covering the entire platform, a fare kiosk, seating, a real-time arrival sign, an electronics cabinet to support networking equipment and signage indicating the BRT and wayfinding functions.
Casper focused his early work on fulfilling the design requirements, then tweaked the concept as he considered things like traffic flow and community values. The final product was a design he called Arbor Terrace. The design featured programmable LED lights, a partially enclosed wind shelter, a skylight and a roof of plantings native to the area.
“I just wanted to capture some of Madison’s values in that (the city is) ecologically friendly. So there’s plantings integrated throughout it. There’s a roof garden for prairie flowers, and there’s also vine trellises that make up some of the protective barriers along one version of the platform,” Casper said, adding that a rain garden was part of the design as well. “I thought, if this was in a center median of East Washington, that would bring that kind of green oasis into the center of that area of concrete.”
Casper said his initial goal was to place among the top 10 participants, but as the selection process ensued, he realized that his design may fare better than he originally thought.
The designer learned through a news article that his submission was one of three finalists.
Casper and his coworkers watched Madison’s Urban Design Commission debate over the designs – including his Arbor Terrace – during a May meeting in which commissioners considered the pros and cons of the top submissions. The following morning, Casper received a call from Metro Transit informing him that his design had been selected as the winner.
“That was pretty exciting,” Casper said. “You know, one of the great parts about being a designer is being able to shape the community that you live in… I’m definitely excited to be able to influence the architecture of Madison.”
Casper received for the winning submission a cash prize of $10,000. The designer said he has yet to decide how he will use the money.