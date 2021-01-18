The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Columbia County dealers — located at 101 Skyline Drive in Arlington — for failing to properly follow administrative requirements:

— Esmar Motors LLC

— Ervins Auto Group LLC

DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer listed above violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. Wisconsin law has minimum requirements to protect consumers, such as premise and proper signage at the place of business. These businesses, co-located at the Arlington facility, did not meet these requirements. The revocation date was Dec.18 and the businesses were granted 30 days to request an appeal.

