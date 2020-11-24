Families and kids across Dane County are encouraged to color, draw, and write notes of thanks and encouragement to health care workers this Thanksgiving holiday, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi recently announced "Cards for Health Care Heroes," an effort to recognize the tireless and challenging work that thousands of doctors, nurses, specialists, emergency services responders and providers are doing in this community every hour of every day.
"This Thanksgiving, I'm hopeful families will give some thought to what they would say to a doctor or a nurse if they could, and then put those words, colors, and pictures of kindness to paper," Parisi said. "We are a deeply caring community and countless folks have asked me in recent weeks what they can do to help in the midst of this incredibly difficult time. Together, let's do a community-wide simple act of kindness," he added.
Parisi's announcement of "Cards for Health Care Heroes" comes in the wake of an open letter to Wisconsin authored by UW Health that was published on Sunday.
Families can send in their cards by mail to:
Dane County
Room 421 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Madison, WI 53703
Participants can also submit their cards electronically at https://exec.countyofdane.com/CardsForHeroes. Dane County will collect the cards and distribute them to health care providers in early December.
