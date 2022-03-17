The stewardship Legacy of the Richard Bollig farm Lives on at the North End of Cherokee Marsh. Bollig passed away 10 years ago, but his farm is now the northern boundary of the Cherokee Marsh area.
The nature area is administered by the state and county, allowing visitors to connect to the simple pleasures of nature as it protects the Yahara River from the Hwy 19 crossing in DeForest and along River Road toward its outlet at Lake Mendota.
Miles of nature trails are a draw, with new kiosks at the trailheads giving easy directions for walkers.
Friends of Cherokee Marsh is the citizen group helping to honor Bollig’s land stewardship gift. This is a great time of year to enjoy the area and the group has events planned in April. The first event is scheduled for April 3 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Meet at the parking lot at the end of the Gravel Road at 6098 North Sherman Avenue. The event is billed as a free family-friendly bird and nature walk.
On April 8 and April 15 the walks are billed as Evening at Cherokee Marsh — Woodcock walk. The guided group outings start at 6:30 p.m. and meet in the same area. The sky dance of the American woodcock, sandhill cranes Wilson’s snipes, Bonaparte’s Gulls and spring migrant birds lead the birder list.
An Earth Day event is scheduled for April 23, beginning at 10 a.m. The day’s activity includes pulling garlic mustard to help native wildflowers. Newcomers are also welcome to the board meeting on April 20 at 5:30 p.m.