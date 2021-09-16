Food for Kidz is back, with a focus on feeding hungry kids not only in Dane County, but in earthquake ravaged Haiti. On Oct. 10, the Waunakee community will once again gather at the high school – while practicing COVID protocols of social distancing and masks – and package 200,000 meals that will feed hungry children here and abroad.
On Aug. 14, a severe earthquake struck Haiti, killing more than 2,000 people and leaving many thousands injured, homeless and with limited access to food and safe water for drinking and hygiene. This is the worst disaster to strike Haiti since the 2010 earthquake in which over 200,000 Haitians died.
Waunakee Food for Kidz has stayed connected with the Feed My Lambs Orphanage and School in Haiti. For the last 3 years, a Waunakee group has traveled to Haiti to help with various projects at the orphanage. They also have sent two shipping containers filled with Waunakee-produced food packets along with other supplies for the orphanage. The Waunakee travelers have witnessed firsthand the poverty and hunger that is so prevalent in Haiti. They have also seen how the Waunakee food has helped make a difference in the lives of the orphans, students and other hungry families in the area. Fortunately, the orphanage was not damaged from the latest earthquake.
Because of the pandemic and civil unrest in Haiti, the Food for Kidz group will not travel to Haiti this year. John Gaska, Waunakee resident who has been on all three Food for Kidz trips to Haiti, said “it is really unfortunate that we can’t get to Haiti now to help, but hopefully we will be able to in 2022. However, we will once again be loading a shipping container with food and supplies at our October event and sending it to Haiti. I have witnessed how great the need is, and it is pretty amazing that the food we produce in Waunakee can help so many hungry children in Haiti.”
Food for Kidz this year will be at the High School Commons instead of the Fieldhouse, according to Jeamie Holm. She says that because of COVID and the delta variant, the Oct. 10 event will be scaled down this year.
“We are working hard to reduce congestion and to have a safe event for all the volunteers” said Holm. She saids volunteers can sign up for a shift at Waunakeefoodforkidz.org.
Local artist, Mark Weller, another member of the Food for Kidz local committee, said, “We need both donations and volunteers to reach our goal of 200,000 meals. Along with the shipping container for Haiti, the Dane County Community Action Coalition (CAC) will be given some of the meals for distribution to over 50 local food pantries.” Mark says it is good that we can help people both in Haiti and also local families in need.
Food for Kidz is also partnering with the Waunakee Food Pantry by having a food drive at this year’s event. According to Kathy Gundrum, Pantry Coordinator, the Waunakee Food Pantry is addressing a 115% increase in clients being served since COVID. Gundrum says WPF is expanding their offerings and is asking Food for Kidz volunteers to bring one of the following food items: bagged red beans, corn tortillas, salsa, La Moderna pasta, Knorr Chicken seasoning, Valentina Hot Sauce, canned jalapeno peppers, canned chipotle peppers and canned hot green chilies. WFP will also be on hand at the event selling insulated water bottles for $15 commemorating Waunakee’s 150th.
This will be the 15th annual event for Waunakee Food for Kidz. Some 3,356,036 meals have been packaged since 2006.
“We are happy to be able to help Waunakee celebrate its 150 birthday with our event,” said Jeamie Holm. She said she hopes everybody understands that volunteer opportunities will be limited this year, “but we are planning the largest event ever for 2022!”