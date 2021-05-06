The male driver of a vehicle that caught fire in the Town of Bristol sustained burns on his arms in an April 30th car fire, according to Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison, who released the information May 3.
Garrison said at 4 p.m., Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a vehicle fire at 1762 Highway V in the Town of Bristol.
The fire chief said an off-duty Sun Prairie Fire lieutenant who lives in the area was first to arrive on the scene and reported the vehicle was fully involved and flames were impinging two large buildings, one of them housing approximately 300 dairy cows.
Garrison said the first crew arrived and began to protect the exposed buildings, then made an aggressive attack on the vehicle, with second crews on the scene providing water supply support.
“The fire was controlled quickly, but crews had to use a nearby tractor to pull the vehicle from the structure to complete extinguishment,” Garrison said.
The driver of the vehicle was treated and released by Sun Prairie EMS, Garrison said, and suffered minor first and second degree burns to his arms. His name was not disclosed.
The cause of the fire is unknown, Garrison said, and estimated damage is about $2,000.
No injuries were reported to Public Safety Personnel, the chief said.
