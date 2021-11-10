The results are in for the National Drug Take-Back Day, which was held on Saturday, Oct. 23. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the state of Wisconsin ranked number one in the nation.
Wisconsin was the top state for law enforcement agencies participating in the nation-wide event (261), total collection sites (300) and total weight collected (57,377 pounds).
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is proud to participate in this event every year, alongside several other local agencies and organizations. Fifteen sites were available in Dane County alone.
The goal of Drug Take-Back Day is to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications and to educate the public about the potential abuse of medications. Unused or expired prescription medications in homes are a safety issue and can lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse and overdose. Unused and expired prescriptions should never be flushed down the toilet or poured down the drain. Removing potentially dangerous pharmaceuticals from medicine cabinets helps prevent them from going into water supplies.
If you were unable to attend the event and have prescription medication to be disposed of, you can find the nearest med drop location at, www.safercommunity.net. Locations in Dane County include the DeForest, Waunakee and Middleton police departments.
For Columbia County, go to www.parccinfo.org for all permanent prescription drug take back locations, which include the Lodi Police Department and the Portage Police Department.