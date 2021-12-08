Christmas tree farmers have plentiful supply this season

Wisconsin Christmas tree farmers say there’s plenty of trees to go around this year.
With more than 850 Christmas tree farms in the state one is within an easy driving distance.
Rex Miller of Miller’s Tree Farm in Rio opened on Nov. 20 with steady business before and after Thanksgiving, the traditional time to get a tree.
Miller said interest in live Christmas trees spiked last year in the first year the pandemic. Many tree farms closed early as supplies depleted. Miller even supplied trees last years to other places. And this year there a bountiful supply.
“We have enough trees for everyone,” Miller said.
“With supply chain disruptions facing this holiday season, it is a great time to support Wisconsin tree growers with a purchase of a real tree,” said Cassie Sonnentag, spokesperson for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation.
The Wisconsin Christmas tree industry has environmental benefits by absorbing carbon dioxide and other gases. For every tree that is cut down, 2-3 seedlings are planted. Christmas trees also also recycled into wood chips by municipalities that offer the service.
Christmas trees can also be set outside after the holidays and provide a refuge for birds and wildlife.
Miller suggest keeping Christmas trees looking throughout the season by making a free cut, keeping the tree watered and turning down the thermostat by five degrees.