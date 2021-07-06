Work is continuing at the newest section of Pheasant Branch Conservancy in Town of Springfield purchased by Dane County two years ago.
A parking lot has been established at the 160-acre site just north of the existing conservancy. After more than a dozen structures were demolished last year, prairie planting has begun. Dane County Supervisor Dave Ripp, who serves on the county’s parks committee, said a quarter of the prairie was planted last winter. A farmer is leasing three-quarters of the property, and each year will cease planting a quarter of it.
During a four-year period, more prairie will be planted. Stormwater prevention work is also being done to divert water away from the creek, Ripp said. Once all of the work is completed around 2024, trails will be mowed, allowing hikers access to Frederick Hill from the north side, Ripp said.