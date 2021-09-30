Scam callers are continuing to plague the Dane County area in attempts to steal money from citizens unaware of their tactics.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office received several calls today from concerned citizens who stated they had received a phone call from a person claiming to be Sgt. Stacey with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The caller goes on to say that they have missed jury duty and need to pay money in order to get out of trouble. This is a con that has been taking place for several years, with the scammers using different names, many of which are actual members of our agency. Typically they are able to make the number on the caller ID appear as an actual number used by the Sheriff’s Office.
Please help us educate the public on the methods of these thieves. As long as they are able to find victims, they will continue. Have a conversation about these telephone scams with your neighbors, your parents and your co-workers. No one is immune, and in some cases people have lost thousands of dollars.
If you believe you’ve been a victim of this crime, you can report it to authorities by calling the non-emergency number of the Dane County Communications Center, at (608) 255-2345.