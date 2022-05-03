At the last hearing expectations were set for a brief pre-trial hearing to iron out details before a May 3 trial date, but on Thursday, with less than a week to go, the trial of Jason Kijewski, was reset following claims by his attorneys of a flood of late-arriving evidence from the Columbia County District Attorney's Office.
Kijewski, 44, has been held in Columbia County Jail for just over a year since March 2021 on a $2 million cash bond, charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary.
On the evening of Sept. 27, 2019, 35-year-old Keith Wolf was at his rural home in the Town of Leeds with his wife and daughter, when the couple heard a noise somewhere in the house. Wolf retrieved a pistol and investigated the noise coming from the basement. Shortly after, Wolf’s wife told authorities, she heard someone yell, and then a gunshot. When she looked down from the top of the stairs, Wolf was lying on his back at the bottom of the stairs.
Following investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, Kijewski was identified as a suspect and later arrested for what Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner described as a “random homicide” resulting from an attempted armed burglary.
On April 25 Kijewski's attorneys, Claire Edwards and M. Peter Middleton II, filed a motion to adjourn in which a timeline is laid out showing the progress of the case starting with the filing of the criminal complaint in early March 2021, various pieces of "discovery" being filed through July 28, a scheduling order for the trial on July 30, then on April 6, 2022: "State informally provided Defense with a box of discovery compiled by law enforcement, consisting of 3,456 pages of documents, 89 discs, and three USB drives."
The difference between what was already presented to the defense attorneys and what was turned over in April, according to the filing, amounted to 691 pages, 87 discs and two USB drives.
On April 19 the defense received a witness list of 27 potential witnesses, followed by more documents and a CD.
District Attorney Brenda Yaskal argued that the vast majority of evidence in the case had been filed and shared with the defense and that a significant portion of referenced materials had been available, but were re-submitted after they had been better organized, allowing for easier use by the defense.
"I will not argue that my office is perfect and I will not argue that everything was provided," said Yaskal, telling the court that evidence included interviews that were among hundreds done by law enforcement during investigation prior to Kijewski's arrest. "What I do believe is that this case has a lot of discovery that is not relevant."
One of the complicating factors of the evidence shared in April, was that reference points for the pieces of evidence, as Judge W. Andrew Voigt explained, didn't coincide with the previous evidence.
"The indices don't seem to match up," said Voigt. "If the intention was to make things easier, it has had the opposite effect."
Voigt went on to tell the attorneys that he loathed to choose either of the two options available. If the motion from the defense were accepted, the trial would have to be reset for sometime, at the least, months away.
If the trial were to continue as scheduled the following Tuesday, Voigt pointed out that there would be "real and foreseeable risks" that it would proceed to an appeal process and may need to be re-tried in the future.
"I do not want to delay this trial," said Voigt. "But those are short-term problems compared to the risk of not delaying this trial. The defense needs to have appropriate time...We just don't know what they might find relevant."
Voigt asked Middleton if he knew how long it would take for him to do a preliminary review of this evidence to make an educated estimate of a proper new trial date.
"I think I can know in the next week or two," said Middleton.
Voigt then scheduled a status conference for the morning of May 11. "I hope we will be in a position then to set a new trial date."