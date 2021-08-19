Online applications for the 2022 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholarship can now be submitted at www.kohleducation.org.
A total of 100 students will be selected to receive $10,000 scholarships from among all applicants throughout the state.
Applicants must be residents of Wisconsin who will graduate from high school in 2022, and plan to continue their education at a college, university, or vocational/technical school.
Students will be evaluated on academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and school and community activities. Completed online applications are due on November 16.