A bad motorcycle accident has Kurt Baxter laid up in the hospital.
On Sept. 25, from 2-7 p.m., a benefit will be held at the Poynette Municipal Building to raise money to help pay for his medical expenses.
His sister, Carrie Bresette, remembers that awful day.
“It was horrible,” said Bresette. “I got the call that he was being on Med Flight, and I was the closest one. Not knowing, I arrived at the hospital just as Med Flight was landing.”
The crash happened on March 29, 2021 — a quarter of a mile from Baxter’s house just outside Poynette in Pardeeville, as Baxter’s motorcycle hit a deer while he was driving home. Baxter, who will turn 36 in October, and his brother grew up in Poynette and graduated from Poynette High School.
So far, Baxter has undergone several surgeries and is expected to endure many months in a rehabilitation center.
Baxter has a wife, Becky, and two children, 13-year-old Briana and 11-year-old Austin. Bresette said the out-of-pocket medical bills have been piling up over the last four months, and that she hopes the event raises as much money as possible.
Bresette said Baxter is someone who will lend a hand to anybody in need.
“He likes helping people,” said Bresette. “He’s a mechanic, so he likes fixing things. He hunts and fishes and goes beaver trapping. That’s his newest hobby. All of his group of friends is in Poynette, and he has lots of support.”
The Kurt Baxter Benefit will feature a silent auction, raffles, a 50/50 drawing and a bake sale. All proceeds will go towards Baxter’s medical expenses. DJ Extreme Sound will provide music for the event.
Bresette said she’s got many volunteers who want to help, and a lot of donations have come in. Attendees can win gift cards, concert tickets to area venues, a jersey donated by the Madison Mallards, Green Bay Packers jerseys and an autographed Green Bay Packers football.
What the future holds for Baxter is unknown, according to Bresette. She said he is still in a coma, although Baxter is sometimes responsive. And while Baxter’s condition is still being determined, Bresette said he’s showing more and more movement every day and giving thumbs up signs.
“He’s getting there,” said Bresette. “He’s starting to respond more, and those are good signs.”
Donations are still being accepted. For more information or to make a donation, contact Katie at (608) 445-0707 or Danny at (608) 333-5649.