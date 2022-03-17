The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced it is extending the public comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement that it has prepared for the proposed relocation of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline. The comment period is extended by one month and will now close on April 15, 2022.
The department is currently reviewing the more than 10,000 written comments it has received to date. The department has determined that this extension is reasonable given the project’s complexity, the volume of technical information, the length of the draft Environmental Impact Statement and the public interest in the project. The department hopes the extended comment period will provide the public with ample time to review and provide comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement.
The public is encouraged to submit written comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement by email or regular mail. Submit electronic and hardcopy written comments at any time through Friday, April 15, 2022, to:
Department of Natural Resources Line 5 EIS Comments (EA/7) 101 South Webster Street, Madison, WI 53707 Email: DNROEEACOMMENTS@WI.GOV
The DNR will consider all public comments received during the comment period and any other pertinent information that becomes known to the department and prepare a Final Environmental Impact Statement. The public will be notified when the Final Environmental Impact Statement is completed. No permit decisions will be made until after the Environmental Impact Statement process is complete.
More information on the proposed project and the Draft Environmental Impact Statement is available on the DNR’s Enbridge Pipeline Projects webpage.