A former Republican Senate primary candidate is organizing an event to discuss education at the Lake Windsor Country Club, but event information shows little interest in the DeForest Area School District.
Kevin Nicholson, through his organization No Better Friend Corp., is hosting an event called "The Plague of Critical Race Theory," at the Lake Windsor Country Club on Wednesday evening, which invites attendees to "join us in fighting the hatred that is CRT with the decency of the human spirit."
The group began, according to No Better Friend Corp. Director of Communications Courtney Mullen, following Nicholson's GOP primary loss to Leah Vukmir in 2018. Vukmir went on to challenge Senator Tammy Baldwin, losing by 11 points.
"So people came up to him after that election and asked, ‘What are you doing to build a conservative movement?’" said Mullen. "That’s why he started 'No Better Friend' in 2019. We kind of travel around the state for different policy issues and education is one of those policy pillars."
No Better Friend though only in operation for two years, has been supported by billionaire Chicago-area CEO of Uline shipping and packaging company, Dick Uihlein, who is on the organization's board of advisors with wife Liz Uihlein.
Nicholson, a Marine veteran, took the organization's name from the Marine slogan, "No better friend, no worse enemy."
"We’ve had parents and volunteers coming up to us this summer, saying, ‘What is Critical Race Theory? We want to learn more about it--you guys should do something about it,’" said Mullen.
This program, she explained, is a response to that demand, continuing from a June 24 event in Pewaukee, and organized in part out of spite.
"We wanted to kind of take the fight right to Dane County," said Mullen. "Back in 1989 the very first cited critical race workshop took place in Dane County at the UW-Madison. It figures to take the fight there."
Nicholson talked about the event in an Aug. 6 interview with conservative radio host Vicki McKenna, in which McKenna introduced the segment describing critical race theory as a tool of "authoritarian Democrats" which poses that, "anybody who is outside the general standard deviation is oppressed and can never succeed," and that the theory ascribes to a view that white people are "the oppressors" and specifically straight white men were the worst oppressors.
Nicholson came in from that introduction thanking McKenna and saying, "You hit the nail right on the head."
Neither walked any of this back through the rest of the 15-minute interview, with Nicholson going on to say, "any kind of publication that is pushing this concept of pushing the word ‘equity’ instead of ‘equality’ is right at the core of what Critical Race Theory is and this is a form of Marxism."
Nicholson told McKenna that they were coming to Dane County to "put a stake in the ground to prove a point."
Dane County is a specific target of ire as the home of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where legal scholar Kimberle Crenshaw earned her master's degree in law. Crenshaw, as Mullen explained, is credited with hosting one of the first workshops on the subject.
Crenshaw, who with three other authors in 1995 published "Critical Race Theory: The Key Writings that Formed the Movement," is now a professor at Columbia Law School, specializing in constitutional law and civil rights. She also hosts the podcast, "Intersectionality Matters!"
As the phrase "critical race theory" has gained traction in conservative media and politics, she has fielded various questions about the meaning of the work, such as in May interview with CNN:
"Critical race theory just says, let's pay attention to what has happened in this country, and how what has happened in this country is continuing to create differential outcomes. So we can become that country that we say we are. So, critical race theory is not anti-patriotic. In fact, it is more patriotic than those who are opposed to it because we believe in the 13th and the 14th and the 15th Amendment, we believe in the promises of equality. And we know we can't get there if we can't confront and talk honestly about inequality."
Although McKenna described the speakers scheduled for Wednesday's event as "those with some of the longest and deepest research," Mullen was not able to point to specific expertise or experience in public education among the speakers.
Dr. James Lindsay is a mathematician best known for a series of "pranks" in which he and two other authors leveraged the "good faith" aspects of academic publication to publish objectively ridiculous papers in liberal studies journals, attempting to discredit gender and critical race studies.
Vivek Ramaswamy is a biotechnology executive and hedge fund manager, author of "Woke, Inc." and frequent Fox News guest.
Adam B. Coleman is the author of the book "Black Victim to Black Victor," and founder and editor of Wrong Speak, which features article on subjects such as "why the modern woman is an unhappy woman," and "the death of the masculine man."
Michael Gonzalez is a senior fellow of national security and foreign relations at the conservative Heritage Foundation. On May 26 Gonzalez testified at a House Congressional hearing, "Confronting Violent White Supremacy: Examining the Rise of Militia Extremism," giving prepared remarks, focusing on comments by Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters made amid Black Lives Matter protests.
"Far from a white supremacist event," said Gonzalez. "Americans of all races and sexes broke the law and entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6."
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn has since testified before Congress that while defending the Capitol, he was repeatedly threatened and called racial slurs while he was in uniform.
While the No Better Friend Corp. is scheduled to hold their forum on "critical race theory," the DeForest Area School District will also be holding their long-planned Framework for Moving Forward, in which community members are invited to discuss plans for the coming school year with administrators and teachers.
No Better Friend organizers were apparently unaware of the overlap and equally unconcerned.
"Our first one in June was in the Milwaukee area and we got a lot of feedback from people there saying, ‘I wish I would have attended,’ or ‘do another one,’ and it’s a little bit of a drive," said Mullen, "but we have people coming from that area and coming from the northern part of the state, and from Janesville area. I don’t think that will be too much of a deterrent on attendance."